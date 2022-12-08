4 Years Of Kedarnath: Sara Ali Khan Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, Writes ‘I Know You Are By Your Favorite Moon’

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan-starrer ‘Kedarnath’ clocked 4 years of its box-office release on December 7, 2022. The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, was the debut movie of Sara Ali Khan.

Taking to her social media account, Sara Ali Khan penned a heartfelt note remembering her first on-screen co-star. Sharing a series of throwback pictures from the sets of ‘Kedarnath’ with Sushant Singh Rajput and crew, Sara wrote, “4 years ago my biggest dream came true. It still feels like a dream and now perhaps always will.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

“I’d do anything to go back to August 2017 and shoot every scene of this film again, relive every moment again, learn so much from Sushant about music, films, books, life, acting, stars and the sky, witness every sunrise, sunset and moonrise, listen to the sound of the river, enjoy every plate of Maggi and Kurkure, wake up at 4am to get ready, be introduced and directed by Gattu sir, and just be Mukku all over again. Thank you for a lifetime of memories. #JaiBholenath,” Sara Ali Khan wrote on her Instagram post.

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan wrote, “And as the full moon shines bright tonight, I know Sushant is up there right by his favourite moon, shining like the bright star he always was and always will be. From Kedarnath to Andromeda.”

Several users took to the comments section of Sara Ali Khan’s post to react to the pictures. “love this post! Honestly not everyone is kind enough to talk so great about Sushant! Sara, always does! Love her! Of course, in deed an amazing movie,” wrote one user.

“It’s so heart touching to see your posts about Sushant. You’re so genuine. It’s great & humbling to connect with your personal side through this medium. Yes, he was a great guy. Gone too soon. Thank you for giving us glimpses of what he was like,” wrote another user.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020.