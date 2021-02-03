On Tuesday, Prachi Tehlan filed a complaint and told police that 4 men were chasing her car while she was returning home. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Four accused have been arrested by Delhi police for allegedly verbally abusing and chasing TV actress Prachi Tehlan. The whole incident happened in New Delhi’s Rohini area when 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' star was returning home on Tuesday with her husband. The actress told police officials that some 4 people started chasing her car and later got out of their vehicle to verbally abuse her.

According to the police, Prachi complaint that while she was in the car with her husband, the accused were following their car and chased them for a while. Later somehow the couple reached home and closed the door but things didn’t stop there, the 4 accused reached their apartment and started banging the door. That’s when the couple immediately informed the police about the whole matter.

On the basis of Prachi and her husband’s complaint, the police reached the spot and arrested the four accused after finding them through their car’s number.

This is not the first time such an incident has happened with celebrities or TV stars. Last year a small screen actress Malvi Malhotra was allegedly stabbed in Mumbai by a man for turning down his marriage proposal. Yes, the accused had met her a few times before actually forcing her to marry him. And upon denial the accused attacked her thrice with a knife. However, the actress was hospitalized and survived the whole incident.

Meanwhile, for the unversed Prachi Tehlan is also an Indian netball and basketball player. She has been the former captain of the Indian Netball Team and went on to represent the country in the 2010 Commonwealth Games. She even led the team to win its first medal in 2011 South Asian Beach Games. Later, Prahi made her acting debut in 2016 with TV show ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ and has also worked in a Punjabi film, ‘Arjan’ in 2017

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal