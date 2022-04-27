New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-anticipated, steamy, hot film '365 Days 2: This Day is here! Starring Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka, the sequel to superhit 365 Days is now streaming on the OTT platform. Directed by Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes, the film is based on one of the intensely sensual bestselling novels by Polish novelist Blanka Lipińska.

The film will reveal what will happen next in gangster Massimo and his love Laura's life after the last movie ended on a cliffhanger and left viewers worried about whether or not the two of them will get married or not. As per the new trailer, Laura is pretty much alive and back with Massimo until the next twist arrived in their estranged romance. The entry of a newcomer Nacho (Simone Susinna) seems to have captured Laura's attention and it creates 'something'

In case you are wondering where you can watch the steamy and hot adventures of Massimo and Laura again so here is every detail you need to know about 365 Days: This Day"

365 Days: This Day- Release Date and Time

The sequel film will stream online on April 27, 2022, and is now streaming on the platform.

Where to watch 365 Days: This Day online? 365 Days:

This Day is now available on the OTT platform Netflix. Netflix made a special announcement while confirming the release date of the highly-anticipated film.

365 Days: This Day Cast

Michele Morrone will return in the role of Don Massimo Torricelli, and Anna-Maria Sieklucka will reprise her role as Laura Biel. Magdalena Lamparksa will return as Olga, Laura's companion, and other cast members from the first 365 Days movie will likely return. The film has a newcomer, named Simone Susinna who will play Massimo's rival, Marcelo "Nacho" Matos. He is a longtime enemy of Masimo and can do anything to destroy him and win over Laura.

Who are the producers of 365 Day: This Day?

365 Day: This Day has been bankrolled by Mandes, Ewa Lewandowska and Maciej Kawulski.

365 Days: This Day- Trailers and Posters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michele Morrone (@iammichelemorroneofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michele Morrone (@iammichelemorroneofficial)

After this, based on the novel, 365 Days' 3rd part titled 'Next 365 Days' will also arrive on Netflix.

Posted By: Ashita Singh