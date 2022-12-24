300-Kg Gold Donation, Designer BMW Seats: Welcome Of Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s Twins An Extravagant Affair

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal welcomed their twin newborns, son Krishna and daughter Aadiya on November 19 this year.

Turning a month old now, the couple marked the occasion by welcoming their twins in India, where the newborns were by their maternal and paternal grandparents most lavishly in Mumbai.

The residences of the Ambanis were beautifully decorated today, as the Antilla and Karuna Sindhu were lit up and decorated with beautiful fresh flowers, where Isha Ambani's brother Akash Ambani approached the airport to receive her sister and brother-in-law.

For the grand welcome the Ambani residence is dancing in full swing, where according to a report cited by Times Now, the arrangements are extravagant. The report states that the twins with her parents are being flown by Qatar airways set by the Emir of Qatar himself, who also happened to be a close friend of the Ambanis.

Isha Ambani was also accompanied by a group of highly trained doctors on her flight to Mumbai, making the transition and her trip safe. According to the report, America's best pediatrician Dr. Gibson's team was allotted to accompany the couple and their twins making their flight safe. Eight specially trained American nurses and nannies were also specially flown with them from the United States.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani welcomes Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's newborn twins in Mumbai (Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

According to the report of Times Now, the Ambani family will be donating around 300 kg of gold to their priests, and caterers from different parts of the world will be serving a special prasad from the temples across India including Tirupati Balaji Temple- Tirumala, Shrinathji- Nathdwara, and Shree Dwarkadhish Temple, among others.

The newborns will be greatly welcomed at the Worli residence of Isha Ambani named 'Karuna Sindhu', where the family will be hosting the donations and ceremonies accordingly, which will take place on December 25.

Providing the utmost luxury and comfort to the couple and their babies, Mukesh and Nita Ambani have designed the Karuna Sindhu and Antilla most lavishly. From wearing designer clothes from top international fashion houses such as Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana, the special nursery for the two was designed by Perkins and Will.

Apart from that, the grandparents have also brought rotating beds for the twins and automated rooftops among the luxurious things. Not just this, but the twins were also brought in, in exclusively designed car seats by BMW.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal tied the knot on December 12, 2018, where the pre-wedding celebrations were hosted in Udaipur, Rajasthan, whereas Isha Ambani chose her maiden home in Mumbai to get married.