3-superstars-salman-khan-shah-rukh-khan-and-shiamak-davar-hanging-out-together-in-this-viral-pic

Bollywood hit Jodi, Salman Khan and Salman Khan's reunion in Pathaan has been the talk of the town even since the release of the movie on January 25. The reunion of SRK and Salman is nothing less than a celebration for the duo's fans. On Tuesday, choreographer Shiamak Davar, who is also an admirer of both superstars, took to his Instagram handle and heaped praised on them.

The picture saw Shiamak Davar posing hand in hand with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The picture saw the choreographer sitting the middle while he wraps his both hands around SRK and Salman's arms. Take a look at this adorable click:

Sharing the picture, Shiamak wrote, "It's truly amazing to know the two biggest superstars of Bollywood. I remember when @iamsrk convinced me to do 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' for which I'm truly and eternally grateful to this day, and now seeing him absolutely slay it on the big screen with 'Pathaan.' And how can we forget about the other megastar in the room, @beingsalmankhan who adds absolute value and entertainment with his alluring presence."

He further added, "Wishing these two legends all the best for their future endeavours."

Fans were elated to see both superstars in a single frame, as evident from the comments section. A netizen commented, "How awesome 3 legends together. Would love to seeing them working together," another wrote, "Lots of happiness and success to you," while an Instagram user also commented, "How awesome 3 legends together. Would love to seeing them working together," and many dropped hearts.