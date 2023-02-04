3 Idiots Stars Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi And R Madhavan Reunite To Promote 'Congratulations', Fans Get Nostalgic | Watch

Rajkumar Hirani's directorial '3 Idiots' is one of the most iconic and successful films in India. From amazing songs to stellar acting by the star cast, this movie will always remain special for Indians. Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan, who essayed the role of Rancho, Raju and Farhan respectively, reunited once again.

Taking to Twitter, Sharman Joshi shared a video with Aamir and Madhavan and promoted his film 'Congratulation'.

Congratulations stars Sharman Joshi and Manasi Parekh Gohil in the lead role. It is a family drama which also stars Jayesh Barbahya, Ami Bhayani, Archan Trivedi and Swati Dave in pivotal roles.

Aamir recently announced a break from films a while ago. The 3 Idiots actor revealed that he wants to be there for his family, mother and his kids.

“When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids," ANI quoted Aamir Khan as saying.

“I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it’s not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, a year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor," he added.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, along with Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. He also had a cameo role in Salaam Venky.

Whereas, R Madhavan was last seen in Dhokha Round D Corner and Rocketry.