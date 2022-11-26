26/11 Mumbai Attack: 5 Shows And Movies Based On The Horrifying Incident

14 years ago, on November 26, 2008, a horrific terror attack stole the peace and tranquility of the suburbs in Mumbai. Shaking the whole city and the country, the whole of South Mumbai was under the radar of terror with the terrorist attack of 26/11. Reviving the audience of the ghastly incident and saluting every individual fighting for the country, many filmmakers took this experience and shared it on the big screen for salutation and apprehension.

About the 26/11 Mumbai Attack

November 26, 2008, will always be a daunting day for every Indian with the traumas of the 26/11 incident in Mumbai. 10 members of a terrorist organization from Pakistan carried out a series of bombing attacks in the suburbs of Mumbai lasting for four days.

With the death toll rising to 175 including the nine attackers, more than 300 Indians were wounded physically and mentally. The attacks were crucially carried out in the Taj Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Cama Hospital, Leopold Cafe, and various other localities in Mumbai.

Films and Series Based on the Attacks of 26/11

Many have witnessed the attacks of the event haunting the city and the people for decades as today 14 years of the 26/11 attacks are marked. Various filmmakers came forward and retold the horrific attack incidents from various perspectives honoring the bravery of the defense and guards.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Released in 2021 on Amazon Prime Video Originals, the series of Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is the most recent engaging series of the attacks of 26/11 which will shock your gut. Created by Nikhil Gonsalves and Nikkhil Advani, the series features Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma, Natasha Bhardwaj, and several others in pivotal roles.

It is a medical drama with its premise set in a government hospital located in Mumbai. The series revolves around the survival of the medical fraternity during the 26/11 crisis while they were under attack.

The Attacks of 26/11

Currently streaming on Voot, the 2013 release of Ram Gopal Varma is based on the book 'Kasab: The Face of 26/11' written by Rommel Rodrigues. The film features Nana Patekar in the lead role whereas the gut-wrenching horror of the city and the people is perfectly captured on screen.

Hotel Mumbai

Released in 2018, Hotel Mumbai is an action-thriller film created by Anthony Maras, under an Indian-Australian-American co-production film. The details of the film were inspired by the 2009 documentary titled, 'Surviving Mumbai' based on the attacks that took place at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. Starring Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, and Armie Hammer with others in pivotal roles.

Phantom

Available on Netflix, Kabir Khan's Phantom was released in 2015 starring Katrina Kaif and Saif Ali Khan which is based on the book 'Mumbai Avengers' written by Hussain Zaidi. The aftermath of the attack with two face trials and tribulations was captured in the film's screenplay.

Major

Adivi Sesh's 2022 release 'major' brought fire to the screen where the directorial is done by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Based on the real-life martyred Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the story revolves around his survival saving the occupants at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai.

With 14 years under the clock, wounds seem to be still fresh as the city and country mourn the loss of human lives destroying the peace of the city by creating unrest and havoc.