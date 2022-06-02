New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: For the past few days, the music industry of India is surrounded by bad news. First Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead and then popular singer KK died and now a musician Sheil Sagar passed away on Wednesday at the age of 22, as per a report by Rolling Stone India.

Sagar gained fame in the independent music scene with his single “If I Tried” in 2021. According to the Rolling Stones report, Sheil played the piano, guitar and saxophone, and had a low-baritone voice, when he sang. He was also the former vice-president of the music society of Hansraj College in Delhi.

The report further added that Sheil's song had over 40,000 streams on Spotify alone. The musician followed that up with three more singles in 2021: Before It Goes, Still and Mr Mobile Man – Live, the report added.

Soon after news of his death was disseminated, his fans and well-wishers started expressing their grief and mourning his demise.

Swarajanlihansraj, the music band of Hansraj College also mourned Sheil's demise and wrote, "Goodbye, Sheil. Thank you for the music. You’ll always be a part of the Swaranjali family.“One day hopefully I'll look back and smile these memories have made life worthwhile longer wishing for time to be still can only dream until.”- Sheil Sagar, “Still”."

A Twitter user wrote, “Today is a sad day… first KK and then this beautiful budding musician who had us in awe with his rendition of my favourite song #wickedgames.. may you rest in peace #SheilSagar.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “R.I.P #sheilsagar, I didn’t know him personally but I once attended his show and so I was able to connect with him and the phase he was going through as an artist, I really loved the way he made music, we lost a gem :) Please start supporting independent even every artist.”

Posted By: Ashita Singh