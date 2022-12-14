21 Years Of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Karan Johar Posts An Emotional Throwback Video, Says ‘Still Soaking In All The Love’

21 Years Of K3G: Karan Johar directed the film with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Karan Johar’s directorial film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ clocked 21 years of its theatrical release on December 14, 2022. The film, which became a blockbuster hit at the time, has since been dubbed as ‘evergreen’.

To mark the special day, Karan Johar took to his social media account to post a special throwback video from the sets of the film. The video featured images from the shooting of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’.

The caption of the post read, “No amount of words can encapsulate the feelings for this film. K3G was an absolute honour solely because I had such a distinguished cast to direct on screen…and that soon became a family off screen too.”

“21 years later, I’m still soaking in all the love it continues to give me & Dharma - whether it’s the music, the dialogues, the fashion or the emotions that rest with every family…THANK YOU!” read Karan Johar’s Instagram post.

Karan Johar concluded by writing, “For making Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham what it was then and what it is today. After all, it’s all about loving your family♥️♥️♥️ #21YearsOfK3G.”

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukherji and Farida Jalal in the lead roles.

Several fans took to the comments section of Karan Johar’s post and reacted. One user wrote, “This is an evergreen Saga, a peculiar craft which can never be recreated. It has been a historical film and still reverberates with current times.. all emotions have been encapsulated beautifully, all relations have been addressed to.. it still touches chords of our hearts and is anytime watch never feeling as if it's a repaet.”

Another comment read, “Favv movie everr! Please make another movie with a big starcast, old school family movie. Miss these times. Direct srk againnn!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar will return to the director’s chair with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’. The film is slated to be released in the theaters in April 2023.