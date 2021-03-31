New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The cult comedy Hera Pheri has turned 21 today. Yes, Priyadarshan's most loved film was released on March 31 in the year 2000. To celebrate the 21 years of the film, the lead actor Suniel Shetty shared a post on his official social media handle.

He wrote, "No wonder we underestimate how quickly time flies. It seems I blinked, and 21 years went by. What a film we made @priyadarshandir @akshaykumar @SirPareshRawal @GulshanGroverGG #Tabu Missing #OmPuri ji very dearly today...”

The other lead, Akshay Kumar also commented on his post saying, "Agreed! Even we didn’t know back then what a film we were making, each scene better than the other. Specially love this one: dhoti Genius of Priyan sir and epic dialogues by late Neeraj Vora."


Hera Pheri is so popular even now and has gained a cult status in the popular culture among fans that the film's scenes and dialogues have turned into hilarious memes. Yes, be it Paresh Rawal's character Babu Rao's funny one-liners or Akshay Kumar's mischievous scenes as Raju, the film has become netizens go-to memes when it comes to posting a reaction on any thing. 

Some of the famous dialogues of Hera Pheri like "Utha re le baba, utha le… mere ko nahi re.. ..In dono ko utha le", "Mera chaati foda re…Mera chaati foda re. . Maar saale ko…Khopdi tod saale ka…khopdi tod" and more are still used by people. Therefore, here we are with a list of memes made on the cult film's scenes which will make you go ROFL. 

Aren't they funny AF? 

Which one is your favourite out of them? Do let us know.

