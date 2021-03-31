Also, to celebrate the 21 years of the film, the lead actor Suniel Shetty shared a post on his official social media handle. Read on to take a look at the tweets and memes.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The cult comedy Hera Pheri has turned 21 today. Yes, Priyadarshan's most loved film was released on March 31 in the year 2000. To celebrate the 21 years of the film, the lead actor Suniel Shetty shared a post on his official social media handle.

He wrote, "No wonder we underestimate how quickly time flies. It seems I blinked, and 21 years went by. What a film we made @priyadarshandir @akshaykumar @SirPareshRawal @GulshanGroverGG #Tabu Missing #OmPuri ji very dearly today...”

The other lead, Akshay Kumar also commented on his post saying, "Agreed! Even we didn’t know back then what a film we were making, each scene better than the other. Specially love this one: dhoti Genius of Priyan sir and epic dialogues by late Neeraj Vora."





No wonder we underestimate how quickly time flies. It seems I blinked, and 21 years went by. What a film we made @priyadarshandir @akshaykumar @SirPareshRawal @GulshanGroverGG #Tabu. Missing #OmPuri ji very dearly today... pic.twitter.com/vacZOUOEIw — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 31, 2021

Agreed! Even we didn’t know back then what a film we were making, each scene better than the other. Specially love this one : dhoti 😂😂 Genius of Priyan sir and epic dialogues by late Neeraj Vora. pic.twitter.com/mzU3xq2sKx — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 31, 2021

Hera Pheri is so popular even now and has gained a cult status in the popular culture among fans that the film's scenes and dialogues have turned into hilarious memes. Yes, be it Paresh Rawal's character Babu Rao's funny one-liners or Akshay Kumar's mischievous scenes as Raju, the film has become netizens go-to memes when it comes to posting a reaction on any thing.

Some of the famous dialogues of Hera Pheri like "Utha re le baba, utha le… mere ko nahi re.. ..In dono ko utha le", "Mera chaati foda re…Mera chaati foda re. . Maar saale ko…Khopdi tod saale ka…khopdi tod" and more are still used by people. Therefore, here we are with a list of memes made on the cult film's scenes which will make you go ROFL.

My bois calling out to play cricket.



10 y/o me who’s getting beaten up by dad: pic.twitter.com/2qenmkjhPu — Daily Phir Hera Pheri Memes (@yerajukastyle) July 6, 2020

Door latch was invented in 1848.



People before 1848: pic.twitter.com/rduZEeOMQH — Daily Phir Hera Pheri Memes (@yerajukastyle) May 16, 2020

Spoiler Alert: Not a scene from phir hera pheri. pic.twitter.com/a5CwPFd6t2 — Daily Phir Hera Pheri Memes (@yerajukastyle) May 4, 2020

rolling dice after 2 sixes 3rd six pic.twitter.com/dWeF3Uqw06 — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 16, 2020

Imtiaz Ali fans discussing Tamasha pic.twitter.com/PAp4at4yRH — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 15, 2020

others friends: DO NOT call your ex, you're DRUNK, I won't let you call gimme your phone



my friends: pic.twitter.com/IZ7Qi11D8G — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 15, 2020

divided by lockdown, united by conference calls pic.twitter.com/4Hiz3AnFOW — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 15, 2020

me: *trying to work from home*



wifi signal: pic.twitter.com/ypGL35i6Gz — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 13, 2020

me to netflix after finishing a really good tv series pic.twitter.com/nrKPJv7Lv6 — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 12, 2020

people in the 20s and 30s waiting for the vaccine pic.twitter.com/i7VHUuL7Hc — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) March 25, 2021

*your package will be delivered between 3 to 6 pm*



me at 2:55: pic.twitter.com/FWxdNgB4pn — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) March 24, 2021

pic.twitter.com/Rvxv9jcuIa — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) March 18, 2021

Aren't they funny AF?

Which one is your favourite out of them? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal