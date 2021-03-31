21 years of Hera Pheri: Check out hilarious memes of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal's film
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The cult comedy Hera Pheri has turned 21 today. Yes, Priyadarshan's most loved film was released on March 31 in the year 2000. To celebrate the 21 years of the film, the lead actor Suniel Shetty shared a post on his official social media handle.
He wrote, "No wonder we underestimate how quickly time flies. It seems I blinked, and 21 years went by. What a film we made @priyadarshandir @akshaykumar @SirPareshRawal @GulshanGroverGG #Tabu Missing #OmPuri ji very dearly today...”
The other lead, Akshay Kumar also commented on his post saying, "Agreed! Even we didn’t know back then what a film we were making, each scene better than the other. Specially love this one: dhoti Genius of Priyan sir and epic dialogues by late Neeraj Vora."
No wonder we underestimate how quickly time flies. It seems I blinked, and 21 years went by. What a film we made @priyadarshandir @akshaykumar @SirPareshRawal @GulshanGroverGG #Tabu. Missing #OmPuri ji very dearly today... pic.twitter.com/vacZOUOEIw— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 31, 2021
Agreed! Even we didn’t know back then what a film we were making, each scene better than the other. Specially love this one : dhoti 😂😂 Genius of Priyan sir and epic dialogues by late Neeraj Vora. pic.twitter.com/mzU3xq2sKx— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 31, 2021
Hera Pheri is so popular even now and has gained a cult status in the popular culture among fans that the film's scenes and dialogues have turned into hilarious memes. Yes, be it Paresh Rawal's character Babu Rao's funny one-liners or Akshay Kumar's mischievous scenes as Raju, the film has become netizens go-to memes when it comes to posting a reaction on any thing.
Some of the famous dialogues of Hera Pheri like "Utha re le baba, utha le… mere ko nahi re.. ..In dono ko utha le", "Mera chaati foda re…Mera chaati foda re. . Maar saale ko…Khopdi tod saale ka…khopdi tod" and more are still used by people. Therefore, here we are with a list of memes made on the cult film's scenes which will make you go ROFL.
My bois calling out to play cricket.— Daily Phir Hera Pheri Memes (@yerajukastyle) July 6, 2020
10 y/o me who’s getting beaten up by dad: pic.twitter.com/2qenmkjhPu
Door latch was invented in 1848.— Daily Phir Hera Pheri Memes (@yerajukastyle) May 16, 2020
People before 1848: pic.twitter.com/rduZEeOMQH
Spoiler Alert: Not a scene from phir hera pheri. pic.twitter.com/a5CwPFd6t2— Daily Phir Hera Pheri Memes (@yerajukastyle) May 4, 2020
rolling dice after 2 sixes 3rd six pic.twitter.com/dWeF3Uqw06— The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 16, 2020
Imtiaz Ali fans discussing Tamasha pic.twitter.com/PAp4at4yRH— The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 15, 2020
others friends: DO NOT call your ex, you're DRUNK, I won't let you call gimme your phone— The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 15, 2020
my friends: pic.twitter.com/IZ7Qi11D8G
divided by lockdown, united by conference calls pic.twitter.com/4Hiz3AnFOW— The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 15, 2020
me: *trying to work from home*— The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 13, 2020
wifi signal: pic.twitter.com/ypGL35i6Gz
me to netflix after finishing a really good tv series pic.twitter.com/nrKPJv7Lv6— The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 12, 2020
people in the 20s and 30s waiting for the vaccine pic.twitter.com/i7VHUuL7Hc— The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) March 25, 2021
*your package will be delivered between 3 to 6 pm*— The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) March 24, 2021
me at 2:55: pic.twitter.com/FWxdNgB4pn
March 18, 2021
Aren't they funny AF?
Which one is your favourite out of them? Do let us know.
Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal