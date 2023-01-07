20-Year-Old Spanish Social Media Influencer Elena Huelva Dies After Long Battle With Rare Bone Cancer; Details Inside

A 20-year-old Spanish social media influencer Elena Huelva succumbed to Ewing's sarcoma, a kind of bone cancer earlier this week. The news came as a shock to many of her fans, as evident from social media. Elena Huelva, whose Instagram handle has 993k followers, has fans spread all across the globe.

Her final Instagram post was on January 3, in which she wrote, "Today I woke up not in the best way, it's more, not good, a very scare. It's been very difficult days, it's getting very complicated more and more, but as you know I'm stronger and more complicated. I want you to know that I won, a long time ago. We continue, always." It is pertinent to note that the post was written in Spanish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴇʟᴇɴᴀ ʜᴜᴇʟᴠᴀ (@elenahuelva02)

Her fans headed to the comments section and grieved her loss. An Instagram user commented, "My warrior princess, meeting you and being by your side, talking to you, with your angel sister @emihupa , with your mother, has been the best thing of the year 2022 that has happened to me," another one wrote, "Rest in peace, Elena! You have been and are an inspiration. Thank you for everything and much encouragement to your loved ones right now," while others dropped hearts.

Elena was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and since then she had been sharing motivational posts on her social media space. In her post from 2019, she revealed her condition and opened up about how she had been battling the same.

"I wanted to say goodbye to this year with a text explaining how it has been for me these 365 days, it has really been a roller coaster, it started with bad news a bad bug had come into my life, and I had to kill it somehow. I felt afraid, insecurities kept asking me questions like; why me? Will I be strong enough to kill him? And in a few days after finding out I pulled all my strength to beat him and teach him that I was stronger than him, I started with the treatment and was like poison I was defeated, although I knew he was really helping me so I decided to take cad session with arms open thinking that one more was one less," read her post.