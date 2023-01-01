'2023 I am so ready for you': Kareena Kapoor Khan Welcomes New Year In Style; Actress Stuns In High-Slit Dress

B-town actress Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a glimpse of her New Year's celebration in Switzerland. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress was all glammed up last night as she welcomed the New Year. Bebo is currently holidaying in Gstaad, Switzerland with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and their sons Taimur and Jeh.

On Sunday, Kareena headed to her Instagram handle and shared some of the pictures from her New Year celebration. The actress looked gorgeous in a green-coloured gown which had a thigh-high slit from the front, making it looks even more appealing. She accessorized her look with a necklace and subtle earrings, while she carried a black-coloured bag in her hand. Kareena tied her hair in a sleak bun which matched well with her shimmery attire.

She posed inside the resord where she is staying. The photographs also included backgrounds with balloon-decorated walls and hallways. Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote in the caption, "2023 I am so ready for you…About last night…🇨🇭."

Not only this, Kareena also posted a picture of herself with a beautiful view on Saturday. Bebo looked chic in a blue and black checked shirt and blue pants which she teamed up with black-coloured loafers. "Chasing the last sunset of 2022 and posing while being at it... Chalo 2023... aa jao... I'm ready for you."

Besides this, Kareena also shared a glimpse of Taimur skiing. Along with it, she wrote in the caption, "Gliding into 2023 be like."

On the professional front, Kareena will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's untitled next. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's remake of the Japanese novel The Devotion Of Suspect X in the pipeline. Bebo will share the screen space alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress is also a part of upcoming film Crew, also starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon in key roles.