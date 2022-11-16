Grammys 2023: Beyonce Rules, Blackpink Ignored; Snubs & Surprises In Nominations

THE 65th Annual Grammy Awards is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. Months ahead of the grand event, the Recording Academy revealed a full list of nominees on November 15, 2022. While Beyonce topped the nominations by grabbing 9 spots, pop singers like Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Lizzo and more were also in the competing list.

The nominations came with a lot of surprises and a few snubs as well. Let's have a look at them:

Beyonce rules the list

It's definitely the best year for Beyonce as the singer has propelled herself into the highest Grammy echelon. Beyonce claimed a leading nine nominations on Tuesday, making her the most nominated music icon in the history of awards show. The Crazy In Love crooner has been nominated for Be Alive, Break My Soul, Virgo's Groove, Plastic Off the Sofa, Cuff It, Renaissance and more.

Kanye West not even nominated under a single category

The Donda rapper has a long list of songs including Life of the Party, Andre 3000, True Love and more, that could have been nominated for Grammys, but things didn't went along with Ye. This might be due to his latest anti-Semitic slurs that received a lot of criticizms from all across the globe.

Carrie Underwood ignored?

Underwood has hardly been ignored in the nomination list. The Before He Cheats hitmaker has eight Grammys on her shelf, but this year, despite giving a hit, titled Ghost Story, she couldn't make it tp the most-awaited list. It is pertinent to note that Carrie took home the Grammy in 2022 for her album My Savior which won Best Roots Gospel Album.

Demi Lovato fails to grab a spot despite giving a hit

The American singer should have gobbled up nominations for her hit song Holy Fv, but she couldn't make it to the nominations of Grammys 2023, which was quite disappointing for her fans.

Harry Styles grabs 6 spots

The English singer, songwriter has been dominating the globe by giving back to back hits including As It Was, Watermelon Sugar, Night It Was and many more. The singer has yet again set a benchmark by grabbing one of the top spots in Grammys nomination list, this year. For an uninitiated, Styles will be going head to head with her ex-Taylor Swift in two major categories at the Grammy Awards 2023.

Blackpink not in the nominations

Despite becoming the first female K-pop group to land a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart this year with Born Pink, Blackpink seemed like an obvious contender for the Grammys, but unfortunately, the band couldn't grab a single spot in the nominations.

Nicki Minaj's Super Freaky Girl categorized under pop and not rap

The biggest snub of the Grammys nominations was when the Recording Academy decided to categorize the singer's latest hit Super Freak as pop, while she wanted her work to be recpgnized in rap. She even expressed her displeasure with the Academy over moving Super Freaky Girl from rap to pop.