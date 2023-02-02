2023 Grammy Awards: When And Where To Watch Biggest Music Awards Show; Details Inside

The 2023 Grammy Awards are all set to take place this Sunday, that is, February 5, 2023, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. This year's nomination includes some of the biggest names from the music industry, like Adele, Beyonce, Lizzo, Harry Styles, and more. It is pertinent to note that friends Lizzo and Harry Styles are also set to battle it out in the pop categories.

When And Where To Watch 2023 Grammy Awards?

The Grammy Awards will be broadcast live at 8:00 pm EST. The program will be accessible on demand through the Paramount+ app and live streaming on CBS. The Recording Academy's social media platforms, which include Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram, will also offer streams of the event.

Who Is Hosting 2023 Grammy Awards?

Comedian Trevor Noah will be hosting the prestigious awards ceremony. He has been hosting the music's biggest night since 2021.

Who Is Performing At 2023 Grammy Awards?

For this year's Grammy Awards, Harry Styles was the most recently announced performer. Bad Bunny, Sam Smith with Kim Petras, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Brandi Carlile, Mary J. Blige, and Lizzo are among other performers. Jay-Z might be performing on stage with DJ Khaled to perform on GOD DID.

New Categories At 2023 Grammy Awards?

The new categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards include: Best Alternative Music Performance; Best Americana Performance; Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical; Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media; and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.