Internet Is Obsessed With This Shah Rukh Khan-Rani Mukerji Pic From Kolkata International Film Festival 2022

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were amongst the many renowned figures present at the 2022 Kolkata International Film Festival, which opened on Thursday. A Twitter fan page of SRK, followed by the star himself, posted several pictures of the actor from the event.

However, the inetrnet was incredibly ecstatic to witness the reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, and a picture of them from the occasion has gone viral.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji have featured together in a number of movies including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (all three directed by Karan Johar), Chalte Chalte, Paheli and Veer-Zaara, to name a few.

At the film festival, Khan, who was the guest of honour, expressed his views on boycott calls on social media.

He said, "Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self...I read somewhere-negativity increases social media consumption...Such pursuits enclose collective narrative making it divisive and destructive. No matter what the world does, people like us will stay positive."

On the work front, Shah Rukh has a hectic schedule slated ahead. Aside from Pathaan, he will be appearing in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, alongside Taapsee Pannu. He is also set to star in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

SRK had a few cameos in movies this year. He featured in Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and also starred in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra. SRK has also been active as a producer in the recent times. He co-produced Darlings, which was Alia Bhatt's introductory venture as a movie producer.

Rani Mukerji, on the other hand, last featured in Bunty Aur Babli 2. She will next be starring in a movie titled Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, which is helmed by Ashima Chibber and bankrolled by Rani's spouse Aditya Chopra.

Rani's cinematic repertoire is comprised of both blockbuster smashes and critically acclaimed flicks such as Black, Hum Tum, Bunty Aur Babli, Mardaani, Saathiya, Talaash, Hichki, and many more.