New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's controversial queen Kangana Ranaut always manages to grab headlines. The actress is famous for giving controversial comments and recently Kangana has seemingly taken a jibe at Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Kangana shared a story on her social media and said that ‘200 crores will be burnt to ashes at the box office.’

Taking to Instagram, Kangana dropped a long post and said that the film’s casting is the biggest drawback of the film. However, didn't mention anyone's name from the film.

“This Friday, 200 cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office… For a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act… The biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting… Yeh nahi sudhrenge no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films… Bollywood is destined to doom jab tak movie mafia has power," her post read.

Take a look at Kangana's story here:

“Bollywood mafia daddy papa jo to who has single handedly ruined the work culture in the film industry has emotionally manipulated many big directors and forced his products of mediocrity on their cinematic brilliance, another example will be following soon after this release. People need to stop entertaining him, in this Friday release even a big hero and greatest director are the new victims of his manipulations," she added.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is set to hit the big screens later this week. Besides Alia Bhatt, the movie also features

Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Ajay Devgn.

Kangan recently also raised her opinion about a video of a little girl who is imitating a look from Gangubai Kathiawadi.

“Should this child imitate a s*x worker with a beedi in her mouth and crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it ok to sexualize her at this age? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly,” Kangana shared the story on Instagram.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen