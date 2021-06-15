Aamir Khan took his official social media account to share a video where he is seen talking about his cult film Lagaan. He was seen dressed as an army man which is his look from the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Scroll down to watch the video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Aamir Khan has shared his army officer look from his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, in a new video that his production house shared online. Aamir will be seen in the lead role of the film, which is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie Forest Gump.

Marking the occasion of 20 years of Lagaan, Aamir Khan appeared with a video message for fans. He thanked the crew, audience and every one else for making Lagaan a success.

In the video, the actor also said that he had just wrapped up the shoot for the day on sets of Laal Singh Chaddha and will soon head towards his residence. He added that he will join the cast and crew of Lagaan for a conference video call to celebrate, later in evening.

Advait Chandan, of Secret Superstar fame, is directing Laal Singh Chaddha and it features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

A few portions of Laal Singh Chaddha were shot when the pandemic induced lockdown stopped shootings last year. Aamir does not have any other film in the pipeline.

Talking about taking up limited projects, Aamir said in a recent media interaction that he is like a handloom. He prefers working on character at a time. He said that it gives him better time and opportunity to get into the character's skin, instead of juggling between various characters for many films.

The first film he shot in sync-sound and single schedule was Lagaan. "Many people advised me against it. They said 'make it multiple schedules and do not do sync sound, for 40 years, no one did sync shooting. We recommend go for dubbing later'. I had wanted to do both these for five years before Lagaan. I had asked Dharmesh and Ram Gopal Varma. Because the emotion I have while performance is being wasted. So when I was the producer, I said I will do it. That experiment was so successful for me," he said.

Aamir added, "Since Lagaan, all my films have been sync-sound. On the comic side, after advising me not to do all these things, both Adi (Aditya Chopra) and Karan (Karan Johar) are doing these. They work on single schedules, have a system of first assistant director and go for sync-sound. As an actor, it changed my life. Now, I can work on a character for a few months, complete the shoot (and move on to next)."

