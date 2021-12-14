New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the most iconic movies that turned of years today on December 14. Fans and celebs are celebrating this occasion by recreating iconic scenes from the movie. It was Alia Bhatt yesterday, and Ananya Pandey and Sidharth Malhotra before that, and now Janhvi Kapoor has recreated a scene featuring Kareena Kapoor's iconic character Poo.

Janhvi on the occasion of K3G turning 20 channelled her inner Poo, which is certainly attracting many eyes. Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi posted a video in which she can be seen standing in front of a mirror wearing a one-shoulder yellow dress with shades and she recreate the 'How Dare You' scene from K3G. She synced her lips to "How dare you? Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago (you have no right to look this beautiful). Not fair.”

Take a Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Sharing the video, Janhvi dared everyone to name any character that was more iconic than Poo. She wrote, "Name one thing more iconic than Poo. I’ll wait. Maybe forever. #20years #kabhikhushikabhigum #20yearsofk3g @karanjohar @kareenakapoorkhan @iamsrk @hrithikroshan @kajol @dharmamovies."

Earlier today, K3G Director, Karan Johar took his social media handle to post an emotional message for the film and its cast as the movie completed 20 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Taking Instagram, sharing a heartwarming video he wrote, “Overwhelmed with the endless love that has poured in from all corners of the world and the industry for celebrating this grand milestone that #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham hits today. Thank you falls short. A little piece of my heart for you on this day. And so it goes...it's all about loving your...family! From us to you, happy #20YearsOfK3G!”

One of the leads, Kajol also took her Instagram to celebrate the feat as she added the D in Drama and wrote, "Ok maybe I am! #20YearsOfK3G”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

In the video Kajol said that ' She isn't any Drama and then a video of her scenes from the movie played wherein she is sharing as a 'sher' to Shah Rukh Khan and then it was the 'Aiii, Saare Jahaan se Acha Hindustan Humaara'. Later she admitted that maybe she is the 'Drama Queen'.

Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham completed 20 years in the industry today. Helmed by Karan Johar the movie featured many big stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Johnny Lever and others.

Posted By: Ashita Singh