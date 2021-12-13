New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is that iconic movie that everyone loves and it has been 20 years already since our Bebo turned into PHAT Poo who won every heart there is. As the movie will be completing its 20 years, many celebs, like us are reminiscing and recreating iconic scenes from the movie.

Recently, Alia who is shooting for her next Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, with Ranveer Singh has re-created her most favourite scene which features Kareena Kapoor Khan in her glamourous avatar POO.

In the video posted by Alia, she rated boys who queued up to be her prom date. In Alia's video, she plays Kareena and towards the end of the queue, Kareena’s stepson, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Ranveer Singh appeared who played the role of Hrithik Roshan. But what made everyone more attracted to the video was Kareena's stepson Ibrahim's debut in the clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Sharing the video, Alia wrote, “My favourite scene and my favourite people Congratulations to the entire team of K3G on completing 20 years P.S - love you bebooooooo my eternal favourite @kareenakapoorkhan #20YearsOfK3G .”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

After Alia posted the video, the original Poo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan reshared the video and appraised the actress and termed her as "bestest actor of our times."

She wrote, "No one better than POO only, of course, the best actor of our times... my darling Alia @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh @______iak______ @karanjohar HALLELUJAAAAH #20YearsOfK3G."

Earlier, Karan Johar and Farah Khan also posted a video wherein they recreated a scene from the movie. Also, Ananya Panday recreated one of the scene from the movie which featured Poo and Hrithik.

Helmed by Karan Johar, K3G features Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan. It was released in the year 2001.

Posted By: Ashita Singh