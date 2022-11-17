  • News
  • Entertainment

1899 On Netflix: Release Date And Time In India, Star Cast, Plot And More

1899 On Netflix: The creator of 'Dark' are back with another exciting series on the OTT giant this week.

By Aanchal Sharma
Thu, 17 Nov 2022 10:20 AM IST
Minute Read
1899 On Netflix: Release Date And Time In India, Star Cast, Plot And More
1899 premieres on Netflix on November 18. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Netflix’ highly anticipated thriller series ‘1899’ is all set to premiere on the OTT giant this week. The series will be an epic period mystery-horror and has been created by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar. 

The eight-episode series will feature Aneurin Barnard, Emily Beecham, Miguel Bernardeau, Andreas Pietschmann, and Maciej Musial. ‘1899’ will mark the return of the creator-duo behind Netflix’ ‘Dark’ series.

1899 Release Date

‘1899’ will be released in India on November 18, 2022.

1899 Release Time In India

The mystery-thriller series will be released in India at 1:30 PM.

1899 Plot

The series will revolve around a group of European migrants traveling from London on a steamship on a voyage to New York City where they hope to start new lives. But soon, they encounter another migrant ship adrift on the open sea, and their journey turns into a nightmare.

1899 Cast

The series stars Emily Beecham as Maura Franklin, a neurologist and one of the first female doctors in the UK who will be traveling alone to the United States of America. Andreas Pietschmann will star as the ship's weather-beaten captain Eyk Larsen, while Miguel Bernardeau features as Ángel, a wealthy Spaniard. 

José Pimentão will be starring as a faux priest Ramiro and Ángel Maciej Musiał will be seen as Olek, a Polish stoker. Mathilde Ollivier stars as Clémence, a young Parisian woman. 

Jonas Bloquet will feature as an upper class Parisian man Lucien, while Isabella Wei stars as Ling Yi, a mysterious young woman from China. 

1899 Budget

The Netflix’ series has been made on a whopping budget of €60 million.

1899 Early Reviews

‘1899’ made its debut on Rotten Tomatoes, with an 80% approval rating based on five reviews and an average rating of 6.80/10.

1899 Episodes

The series comprises of eight episodes titled: The Ship, The Boy, The Fog, The Fight, The Calling, The Pyramid, The Storm and The Key.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.