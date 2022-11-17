1899 On Netflix: 10 Tweets To Read If You’re Planning To Watch The Mystery-Horror Series This Weekend

1899 On Netflix: The series has been created by the makers of Netflix' Dark. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Netflix’ highly-anticipated thriller series ‘1899’ will debut on the OTT streaming giant today. Helmed by ‘Dark’ creator duo Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, the series will comprise eight episodes.

If you’re planning on binge-watching the mystery-thriller saga on Netflix this weekend, take a look at these top 10 tweets about ‘1899’ that will help you make up your mind:

Ok. I made that bingo thing with some of my 1899 theories #1899Netflix pic.twitter.com/7BzSpN3K0j — Fata Morgana 🐱🜃 (@fatam_organa) November 17, 2022

Thrilled to get to watch the first two episodes of #1899Netflix at #TIFF2022. What a treat. Can't wait for more of this visually stunning and brilliantly acted show. And yes, like #Dark, my brain hurts a little and I love it. pic.twitter.com/q9OFmkmbGV — Grace (@hifromgrace) September 13, 2022

"The song is about the white rabbit that lured Alice to Wonderland, mind-altering pills and mushrooms - a hallucinogen anthem and certainly a clue too."



"The focus here is on the lyric 'Feed your head!' And that at least hints what we've stood for since 'Dark'...#1899Netflix pic.twitter.com/VDdmI2XKdh — sary. 🜃 (@sariebut) November 16, 2022

this looks absolutely mystifying… definitely going to be a masterpiece #1899Netflix pic.twitter.com/GtFkETONXO — kami 🜃 (@wiImonart) October 24, 2022

Bermuda Triangle + WormHole + Time travel ?😍🔥



From The Creators Of DARK 🛐❤️#1899Netflix pic.twitter.com/VhcYdbqFFp — Rocky Bhai (@RockybhaiOffcl) September 13, 2022

1 hour to go #1899Netflix



The Opening Sequence 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/5QvtoMkbwl — Lee Yun #MayIHelpYou (@LeeYunnes) November 17, 2022

DARK taught us, even if its lost everything is connected♾️#1899Netflix would teach us; 'what is lost, will be found' pic.twitter.com/qJvigWH1aD — Anjali 🙋🏽‍♀️ (@TheAnjali_Says) November 17, 2022

On their journey across the vast and treacherous Atlantic Ocean, the passengers of the Kerberos encounter the biggest mystery of their lives. Welcome to 1899, a deeply immersive new series from the creators of Dark. pic.twitter.com/LwRUEaDQy9 — Netflix (@netflix) October 24, 2022

‘1899’ features an ensemble cast of actors including Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musial, Lucas Lynggaard Tonnesen, Rosalie Craig, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Fflyn Edwards, and Alexandre Willaume.

‘1899’ will be released in three languages including English, Hindi and German. The series will stream exclusively on Netflix from 1:30 PM IST.

According to a report in ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, “the whole eight-episode first season of ‘1899’ was shot in a virtual studio with cutting-edge LED-Volume technology, which creates virtual sets and locales using video game engine technology, allowing complex visual effects shots to be generated in-camera.”

“Dark Bay, a virtual studio based on the Studio Babelsberg property outside of Berlin, is co-owned by Babelsberg and Friese, as well as Odar’s production firm Dark Ways, with Netflix financing. The virtual production stage was developed in collaboration with film tech companies Arri, Faber, and Framestore,” the report in The Hollywood Reporter read.

Talking about the name of the series, creator Baran bo Odar told The Hollywood Reporter “We’ve heard people say it’s perfect timing because the issues in 1899 are very present today. But of course, the number is also very magical: 1899. You can do a lot of things with it. One plus eight is nine. So you have 999. If you turn that upside down, it’s 666, the number of the beast, so it’s magical too.”

‘1899’ streams on Netflix from November 17, 2022.