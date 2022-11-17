  • News
1899 On Netflix: 10 Tweets To Read If You’re Planning To Watch The Mystery-Horror Series This Weekend

1899 On Netflix: The most awaited series of 2022 is all set to premiere on the OTT giant today. If you're planning to watch the series from the creators of 'Dark', take a look at these 10 tweets to help make up your mind.

By Aanchal Sharma
Thu, 17 Nov 2022 12:52 PM IST
Minute Read
1899 On Netflix: The series has been created by the makers of Netflix' Dark. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Netflix’ highly-anticipated thriller series ‘1899’ will debut on the OTT streaming giant today. Helmed by ‘Dark’ creator duo Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, the series will comprise eight episodes.

If you’re planning on binge-watching the mystery-thriller saga on Netflix this weekend, take a look at these top 10 tweets about ‘1899’ that will help you make up your mind:

‘1899’ features an ensemble cast of actors including Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musial, Lucas Lynggaard Tonnesen, Rosalie Craig, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Fflyn Edwards, and Alexandre Willaume. 

‘1899’ will be released in three languages including English, Hindi and German. The series will stream exclusively on Netflix from 1:30 PM IST.

According to a report in ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, “the whole eight-episode first season of ‘1899’ was shot in a virtual studio with cutting-edge LED-Volume technology, which creates virtual sets and locales using video game engine technology, allowing complex visual effects shots to be generated in-camera.”

“Dark Bay, a virtual studio based on the Studio Babelsberg property outside of Berlin, is co-owned by Babelsberg and Friese, as well as Odar’s production firm Dark Ways, with Netflix financing. The virtual production stage was developed in collaboration with film tech companies Arri, Faber, and Framestore,” the report in The Hollywood Reporter read.

Talking about the name of the series, creator Baran bo Odar told The Hollywood Reporter “We’ve heard people say it’s perfect timing because the issues in 1899 are very present today. But of course, the number is also very magical: 1899. You can do a lot of things with it. One plus eight is nine. So you have 999. If you turn that upside down, it’s 666, the number of the beast, so it’s magical too.”

‘1899’ streams on Netflix from November 17, 2022.

