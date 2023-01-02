15-Year-Old Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Star Ruhaanika Dhawan Buys Her Own Luxury Home Worth A Jaw-Dropping Amount | See Pics

Television actor Ruhaanika Dhawan took to her social media account to share the news of buying her own apartment with her fans. The 15-year-old took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her luxurious apartment with her followers and wrote a long caption about ‘buying her own home’.

Along with several images of her new home, Ruhaanika Dhawan wrote in the caption of her post, “With the blessings of Waheguru ji and my parents sharing my happiness with you all…To new beginnings!! My heart ❤️is full and I’m extremely Grateful 🙏🏻.. I have check marked a very big dream- “Buying a home on my own.” This is very huge for me and my folks. I couldn’t wait to share this with you all.”

Her post further read, ”My parents and I are extremely thank full for all the platforms and opportunities I have gotten which have helped me achieve this dream. Of course,this wouldn’t have been possible without the help and guidance of my parents and as I write this I know how blessed I feel to have them. Special mention to my mother who is some magician 🪄 she in all ways is Desi mother who saves every penny and doubles it.”

The ‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein’ added that this is just the beginning for her. “Only God and she know how she does it!! There’s no stopping for me!! This is just the beginning. I’m already dreaming bigger, I will chase my dreams work even harder. So, if I can do it you too can!! So dream on, follow your dreams and it will definitely come true one day. #newhome #dreamsdocometrue #youtoocandoit #dreamit #achiveit #babybookaghar #babyrookaghar #homeiswheretheheartis #countingmyblessings 🧿🧿.”

Ruhaanika Dhawan’s post concluded, “My words cannot describe how thankful I am for all the help and support you all have given me. Thank you to each of you once again for all the love and blessings.”

Ruhaanika Dhawan has featured in various popular television shows including Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein. The actor was also seen in Salman Khan’s 2014-film ‘Jai Ho’.