As the film starring Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Kiran Sippy, Ranveer Shorey, Vinay Pathak, Parvin Dabbas, Tara Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, and more completed its 15 years, here we are with 5 important lessons which this comedy-drama taught us about property investment and business.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Throughout the last decade we came across that the line between real and reel is getting thinner when it's about the onscreen portrayal based on the actual situations. Everyone right from actors to filmmakers, and especially writers are cashing on the realistic and slice-of-life wave in Bollywood. But before such films were considered bankable enough, Khosla Ka Ghosla happened. The cult classic was helmed by the ace director Dibakar Banerjee who tried to throw some light on North India's real-estate property market through comic incidents.

As the film starring Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Kiran Sippy, Ranveer Shorey, Vinay Pathak, Parvin Dabbas, Tara Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, and more completed its 15 years, there is a lot about this movie that we want to highlight. Right from its background score to the solid characterisation. But, that has been talked about enough. Therefore, here we are with 5 important lessons which this comedy-drama taught us about property investment and business.

Property market is flooded with risks

Land is one of the favourite assets of Indians when it comes to making investments. This is a common belief as a lot of people still refrain from putting their money in stocks and they feel that purchasing a property is safer. However, that is not completely true as this film taught us that how buying a house just for investment can turn out to be risky if you are not living there.

Land sharks do exist

If one has bought a piece of land but chooses not to do much construction work initially, at max what they do is create a boundary wall and construct a washroom as a symbol of the ownership. But as they showed in the film land sharks like Khurrana do exist and Delhi NCR's region has been infamous for the same. Such land sharks keep a keen watch on such properties where they capture someone else's land and even in some cases property brokers are also involved.

Being lusty for property can make you go bankrupt

Although the film's plot is set in North India, it is relevant all across the country that buying an excessive amount of properties for investment purposes can invite the risk of getting bankrupt. Mr. Khosla invests his lifetime's hard-earned money in a new property and faces repercussions for the same. Therefore, apart from such risks, the rates of real-estate keep on fluctuating and you may not necessarily gain profit from the rather appreciating asset.

One can make enemies easily

This is for the land sharks who have stolen many properties. They have no idea that while doing all the fraud and illegal capturing, they can give rise to a number of enemies just like Khurana did. Asif bhai (Vinay Pathak) was one of the prime examples from the film whose ancestral land was taken by Khurana. Apart from that, it also gives rise to a number of family disputes.

Obsessing over NRIs can be risky

It is no news that we as a country are fascinated by NRIs be it their lifestyle or money. In this film, a clever shark like Khurana is duped by a theatre actor Bapu just because he portrayed himself as an NRI. Usually, the real-estate giants try and lure NRIs to make investments and meanwhile, increase their own business in double folds back here, but it is not so simple. Just like NRI Sethi in the film, there are a lot of fake people and firms which act as bait in the property market to attract big parties to fool them.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal