15 Years Of Deepika Padukone: How The 'Pathaan' Star Got 'Om Shanti Om' Without Auditioning

DEEPIKA Padukone has completed 15 years in the film industry. She made her big debut in Bollywood with 'Om Shanti Om' opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Even though she starred opposite a superstar, Deepika Padukone left her mark in the hearts of the audience and her role as Shanti Priya is still a memorable one.

The movie was a huge success at the box office and was loved by both the critics and the audience. Her dialogue 'Ek Chukti sindoor ki keemat' is still iconic and Deepika became the new dream girl of Bollywood. After Om Shanti Om, there was no looking back for Deepika Padukone and she is the biggest superstar in Bollywood now.

But do you know that Deepika Padukone got her role of Shanti Priya and Sandy without auditioning?

In a podcast with The Business Of Fashion, BOF, Deepika revealed that she landed the role without giving an audition.

"Farah Khan, who is the director I debuted with, saw this photoshoot and took it to Shah Rukh Khan. He was doing a film called Chak De! India in Australia. Farah took these photos and showed them to Shah Rukh and told him, "She's the face. I found the face". They were looking to cast a new face and mind you, a double role of one character who is like the old world Bollywood heroine Hema Malini or Wahida Rehman, and the other role was this young Indian modern woman. Without auditioning me or without having ever met me, she took the pictures to Shah Rukh," Deepika said.

Deepika added that she still asks Farah Khan about how she thought that she was the face to play the double role of Shanti Priya and Sandy in Om Shanti Om.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will star in a spy-action film 'Pathaan'. She will collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan for the fourth time in Pathaan and with John Abraham for the third time. She is also working on a science-fiction action film 'Project K', along with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. She will be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern, along with Amitabh Bachchan.