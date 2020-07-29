Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK Singh has made some shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty and her family

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, father of Sushant Singh Rajput, KK Singh has made some shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty and her family in an FIR, he lodged at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna on Tuesday. Rhea was reportedly in a relationship with Sushant and had shared space with the late actor before his death.

In the six-page FIR, Dil Bechara actor's father has made allegations against the actress under various sections including abetment of suicide, financial exploitation, threats, and others. Alongside Rhea, here family members Sandhya Chakraborty, Shaubik Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Shoubik Chakraborty, Samual Miranda, Shruti Modi and others have also been named in the police complaint. Here is a list of 15 allegations made by Sushant's father against Rhea Chakraborty.

1) Sushant's father mentioned that his son was not suffering from any kind of mental illness before he met Rhea Chakrobarty. Mr. Singh sought a thorough probe into the matter.

2) The FIR also alleges that Rhea used Sushant's fame to push forward her career in the film industry

3) It also alleges that she used Sushant’s debit and credit card to exploit him financially.

4) It also says that Sushant wanted to leave acting and start organic farming in Kerala but Rhea forbade him to do so.

5) The FIR also alleges that Rhea threatened to make Sushant's medical report public and prove him mad

6) The FIR also accuses Rhea and her family of holding Sushant hostage against his wishes.

7) He also sought an investigation into the role of doctors suggesting they in cahoots with Rhea administered wrong medicines to Sushant

8) He mentioned in the FIR that around Rs 15 crore was transferred from Sushant's account to people not known to him. He requested the police to check into account details of Rhea and her family members.

#SushanthSinghRajput ‘s father files FIR against #RheaChakraborty blaming her for Sushant’s suicide. This is the copy of the FIR registered by Patna police. pic.twitter.com/PnPUWdyFYi — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) July 28, 2020

9) It also alleges that when Rhea found that Sushant's bank balance is on the decline, she left with cash, jewellery, laptop, credit card, its pin number and password and important documents and doctors’ receipts.

11) The FIR also mentions a conversation between Sushant and his father where the late actor expressed fear that he might be sent to mental asylum

12) The FIR also alleges that the actress changed Sushant’s phone number so that his family members could not contact him.

13) He has also accused Rhea of keeping the actor away from his family.

14) The FIR also alleges that the actress used to blackmail Sushant

15) The FIR also alleges that Rhea forced Sushant to change servants and confidants.

Sushant’s father also expressed his inability to go to Mumbai to fight the case due to his health issues. Therefore, the case was filed in Patna. Rhea had earlier requested home minister Amit Shah to launch a CBI probe in Sushant’s death case.

