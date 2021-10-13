New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The scorching heat outside and the looming fear of a third wave means the best way out is to work from home and spend the extra time, if any, on binge-watching shows and movies. To make it easier for you, we have compiled a list of 10 Indian shows and films on Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime that you can watch on weekends throughout the month.

1. The Family Man Season 2

Possibly the most anticipated Indian show of 2021, the second season of ‘The Family Man’ has ticked all the right boxes as far as the viewers’ expectation is concerned. Joining Manoj Bajpayee in the second season is southern star Samantha Akkineni, whose performance as an armed Tamil rebel has been lauded by all. The canvas of the new season is bigger and executed exceptionally well, even as a key cast from the first season – Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar – have been retained.

2. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, Sandeep and Pinky Faraar is the journey of two individuals who are destined to run for their life. While one is a high-profile banker, the other is a constable who was being made a scapegoat by his senior. The film stars Jaideep Ahlawat and veteran actors Neena Gupta & Raghubir Yadav. The film is based in Delhi-NCR and Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand.

3. Koi Jaane Na

The lead of the film, portrayed by Kunal Kapoor, is an author who is facing a failed marriage and a writer’s block. Thing worsen when in his tryst to help people in disguise, he ends up being blackmailed over the revelation of his truth. The cast of the film includes Vidya Malvade, Karim Hajee and Amyra Dastur. Also, the film features an item song – Har Fan Maula – featuring superstar Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam.

4. Paatal Lok

If you haven’t watched it yet, you are definitely one of the most intriguing and captivating Indian shows on Amazon Prime. Starring the likes of Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee, Rajesh Sharma, Anup Jalota and Neeraj Kabi, Paatal Lok is a thriller and action drama all packed in one. The story revolves around a cop who gets the case of a lifetime and battles all odds to unravel the truth.

5. V

Released earlier this year, V is a Telugu action thriller film based on a showdown between a celebrated policeman and a serial killer. While the cop is at the zenith of his popularity, his capabilities as a policeman are challenged by the ruthless killer. The film starring southern stars Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, and Aditi Roy Hydari, is full of heavy-duty action, playful romance, and dark humor.

6. Six

The mini-series released recently on Disney+ Hotstar revolves around the death of a man who had as many as six mistresses. While all the six mistresses are suspects in the murder case, the investigator, played by Mandira Bedi, need to zero in on the real killer. Apart from Mandira Bedi, the film stars Sid Makkar, Nauheed Cyrusi and Dipannita Sharma, among others.

7. Chaipatti

The spooky tale of three friends who get involved in an experiment to call a ghost has been loved by the audience for its unique treatment of the horror-comedy genre. Directed by storyteller Sudhanshu Rai, the USP of the film is its crisp storyline, dialogues and unexpected climax. The film stars Sudhanshu Rai, Shobhit Sujay, Abhishek Sonpaliya and Priyanka Sarkar.

8. November Story

Starring popular actress Tamannah Bhatia, November Story is the story of a woman who is torn between an ailing father who refuses to sell his old house and a job at a police station that is facing a major hacking attempt. While she manages to find a way out to sell the house, things get complicated when a woman is found dead in it under mysterious circumstances and a prime suspect is an owner himself.

9. The Big Bull

This film, released on Disney+ Hotstar, is touted as another classic performance of Abhishek Bachchan after Guru. He plays real-life infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was involved in one of the biggest scams of the country. The film's cast includes Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta, and Ram Kapoor.

10. The Colors of Pride

Starring Tom Alter, the film is based on the backdrop of the colorful culture of Rajasthan. The story refers to one of the most peculiar taxation policies implemented in recent history.

Posted By: Ashita Singh