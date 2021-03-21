Saba shared the new pic of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's newborn on his 1 month birthday. Scroll down to catch the glimpse of the little munchkin.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba is quite active on social media. Often she shares throwback and unseen pics of the family, including Saif and Soha Ali Khan's childhood pics. Now this time, she has shared a glimpse of the youngest Pataudi of the house. Yes, you guessed right, on the eve of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's newborn's 1-month birthday, Safa took to her social media handle to wish the little munchkin.

Taking to her Instagram story, Saba, without revealing the face of the newborn, shared the awedorable pictures and captioned it as, "1 month, I love you"

Here have a look:

Well, this is not the first time the pic of Taimur Ali Khan's younger brother is shared. Earlier, on the eve of International Women's Day, Kareena took to her Instagram handle and dropped the first glimpse of the baby without revealing his face. She captioned a monochrome pic as "There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child on February 21. Saif in a statement informed his fans, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."

Meanwhile, talking about the newborn's name, Kareena on Neha Dhupia's 'What Women Want' talk show revealed, "After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and I have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise."

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in theatres on the eve of Christmas alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. While Saif is gearing up for his upcoming release Bunty Aur Babli 2 which is all set to hit theatres on April 23, 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv