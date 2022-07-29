14 Best Washing Machine In India: Spectacular Fully Automatic Washing Machines From Whirlpool, LG, Samsung, Etc

Now while you may be ùsing an old washing machine in your house, there is no bad time to look for the best washing machine in India. Generally, when people look for washing machines, parameters like spin speed, capacity, wash programs, construction, and durability are considered. Some people look for LG washing machines while others trust Samsung washing machines. On the other hand, Whirlpool washing machines and IFB washing machines are also gaining popularity among customers. So, which one would you choose?





In a similar line, we have jotted down some of the top-notch fully automatic washing machines that can be purchased online in India:





Best Washing Machine In India: Fully Automatic Washing Machines





Samsung 6.5 kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine (Top Load) - 13% Off













Purchase this awesome fully automatic washing machine from Samsung that comes in a capacity of 6.5 kgs and is befitting for families with 3 to 4 members. The offered fully automatic washing machine comes with a stylish design, an intuitive LED control panel, center jet technology, child lock features, and many more. Available with 6 wash programs, this fully automatic washing machine has a spin speed of 680 rpm. Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 14,590.





Whirlpool 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine - 18% Off













Whirlpool comes up with this top load washing machine from Whirlpool that comes in grey color and is ideal for a hard water wash. This Whirlpool washing machine has 12 wash programs and is versed with 6th sense smart sensors that automatically check and exhibit low voltage & water levels. Appreciated for its zero pressure fill technology and spiro wash technology, this top load washing machine comes in the 54 x 54 x 84 cm dimension. Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 15,390.





LG 9.0 Kg 5 Star Washing Machine (Top Load) - 34% Off













If you are seeking a 5-star washing machine that’s also fully automatic in its operation, this 9 kg washing machine from LG is quite perfect. The offered 5 star fully automatic washing machine is perfect for large families and has a spin speed of 780 rpm. Moreover, the offered top load washing machine comes in the 54 x 54 x 87 cm dimension and weighs around 31 kgs. Get this washing machine for its efficiency, durability, and high safety. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 27,810.





Godrej 6.2 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine - 25% Off













Godrej offers this remarkable top load fully automatic washing machine that comes in grey color and in 56.5 x 56.5 x 91 cm dimension. This fully automatic washing machine is simple to use and is available with 5 wash programs. Along with this, the offered Godrej washing machine is appreciated for its i-wash technology and is perfect for families with 2-3 members. With a spin speed of 700 rpm, this top load washing machine comes with a turbo 6 pulsator, which ensures a powerful wash. Godrej Washing Machine Price: Rs 13,490.





LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Washing Machine - 23% Off





For smaller families or bachelors, this 6.5 kg washing machine from LG makes the best purchase option. This 5 star 6.5 kg fully automatic washing machine comes in a middle-free silver color and weighs around 35.5 kgs. Known for its simple convenience, this fully automatic washing machine has a spin speed of 700 rpm and is appreciated for its smart inverter technology. Fully Automatic LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 16,490.





Panasonic 6 Kg Washing Machine - 32% Off









Check out this 6 kg top load washing machine from Panasonic that comes in the 51.5 x 52.5 x 91.5 cm dimension and is befitting for couples and bachelors. The offered fully automatic washing machine has 8 wash programs and is appreciated for its AquaBeat wash. Purchased for its one-touch wash, this product has a spin speed of 680 rpm and is versed with water magic flow, a one-touch smart wash, and other modern attributes. Panasonic Washing Machine Price: Rs 13,690.





Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Washing Machine - 12% Off













Buy this awesome fully automatic washing machine from Whirlpool that has a maximum rotational speed of 740 rpm. Available with 12 wash programs, this fully automatic washing machine is appreciated for its 6th sense smart sensors and zero pressure fill technology. Its spiro wash technology allows this washing machine to achieve 20% better cleaning results. Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 16,590.





IFB 6.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Washing Machine - 17% Off









IFB comes up with this spectacular fully automatic washing machine that comes with a triadic pulsator and is known for its 3D wash technology. Available in the 59 x 57 x 95 cm dimension, this fully automatic washing machine has an impressive spin speed of 720 rpm and is versed with 8 wash programs. The offered IFB washing machine comes with a lint tower filter and is known for its express wash feature. IFB Washing Machine Price: Rs 16,590.





Samsung 8 Kg 5 Star Top Loading Washing Machine - 16% Off

















Don’t miss this superb top load washing machine from Samsung that comes with an ultra-modern Activ Wash+ technology. This Samsung washing machine has a maximum rotational speed of 700 rpm and weighs around 30.5 kgs. In addition to this, the offered top load washing machine has 9 wash programs and is perfect for larger families. Available with an STS pulsator and a digital LED, this washing machine is available in the 56.8 x 54 x 101.5 cm dimension. Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 23,990.





Haier 6.5 Kg Top Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine - 30% Off













Purchase this impressive fully automatic washing machine from Haier that comes in a moonlight grey color and is available in the 54 x 52 x 93 cm dimension. The offered top load washing machine comes with a bionic magic filter, a child-lock function, a PCM cabinet, and a balance clean pulsator. This fully automatic washing machine comes with 8 wash programs and is ideal for small families. Haier Washing Machine Price: 13,990.





LG 8.0 Kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine - 20% Off









LG, being a renowned brand, comes up with this top load washing machine that has an energy rating of 5 stars and is ideal for large families. Available with a maximum rotational speed of 780 rpm, this fully automatic washing machine has a washing noise level of 48 dB and a spinning noise level of 74 dB. This top load washing machine comes in the 54 x 54 x 91 cm dimension and is bought for its smart inverter technology. Fully Automatic Washing Machine Price: Rs 24,870.





Samsung 10 Kg 5 star Washing Machine - 18% Off









Get youre home cleaning chores more speedy and efficient with this Samsung washing machine that comes in a capacity of 10 kgs and is ideal for families with 5 or members. Available in black caviar color and appreciated for its wobble technology, this 10 kg washing machine has a maximum rotational speed of 770 rpm. This fully automatic washing machine comes with 9 wash programs and is versed with state-of-the-art features like child lock, deep softener, delay end, diamond drum, and similar others. Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 31,900.





IFB 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine - 16% Off









IFB presents you this superior top load washing machine that comes in a capacity of 7 kgs. Appreciated for its smart sense 3D wash technology, this fully automatic washing machine comes in the 59 x 57 x 95 cm dimension and weighs around 35 kgs. In addition to this, the offered IFB washing machine is perfect for families with 3 to 4 members and is available with 8 wash programs. IFB Top Load Washing Machine Price: Rs 18,190.





TCL 8 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine - 32% Off

















Explore this 8 kg fully automatic washing machine from TCL that comes in white color. Available in the 52 x 59.5 x 85 cm dimension, this front load washing machine comes with 16 wash programs. Available in the 52 x 59.5 x 85 cm dimension, this washing machine is manufactured using top quality plastic and is versed with a honeycomb crystal drum that keeps your clothes protected from getting damaged during washing. Fully Automatic Washing Machine Price: Rs 24,990.





