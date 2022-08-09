Top LED TV In India For 2022: Fantabulous Choices From Samsung, Redmi, And Many More

We love to spend our recreation time watching TV. Be it web series, your favorite movies, or an important cricket match that you can't afford to miss, Television has become an important part of our life. We get to learn new things related to various fields. However, while choosing a television we often get confused as there are so many options available both online and offline.

Many of us prefer energy-saving Television as it consumes less power and for this reason, LED TV can be your first choice. The screen display is brighter and slim. If you are looking to purchase the best LED TV In India For 2022 at an affordable price, you can check out the below options:





Croma 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED TV

The Croma 32 inch HD Ready LED TV is furnished with HD resolution for better clarity. This comes with a resolution of (1366 x 768p). This Television has 2 HDMI Ports to connect the set-top box, Blu-ray players, and gaming consoles. Croma LED TV Price: Rs 7,990.





Why buy this?

The incredible sound quality of 20 Watts Output | Dual Speakers | In-Built Surround Sound to give you the best sound experience

Gives a better display quality along with Blue Screen | Colour Temperature | Noise Reduction





Samsung 108 cm









This flawless LED TV Samsung has all the smart features like Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5, and more. You also have Voice Assistants - Bixby and Alex. This spontaneous 43 inch smart TV comes with 3 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. Samsung TV Price: Rs 35,990.





Why buy this?

Has features for gaming and a better screen quality

Incredible sound quality of 20 Watts Output and Dolby Digital Plus speaker





Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series









You can't afford to miss this Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series. You can synchronize your android phone, and tab with this television. You can access all the apps on this ultra-bright screen. This LED TV comes with 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. Redmi LED TV Price: Rs 14,999.





Why buy this?

Superior display quality

All the smart features are incorporated into this LED TV





LG HD Ready 32-Inch Smart TV









Whether you want to play music, watch Netflix, or browse social media LG HD Ready 32 Inch Smart TV has all these features. This LED smart TV comes in black color with 10 Watt Output and 2 Speakers. LG LED TV Price: Rs 16,490.





Why buy this?

Easy to use

Flat display screen





OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches)





The OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) is equipped with 1366x768 HD resolution to give you a finer screen experience. This LED TV comes with 2 HDMI ports for connecting set-top boxes, Blu-Ray players, gaming consoles, and 2 USB ports for connecting hard drives and other USB devices. OnePlus LED TV Price: Rs 15,499.





Why buy this?

Equipped with Smart TV Features like Android TV, OnePlus Connect, Google Assistant, Play Store

The better sound quality of 20W Output





VU 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV





The VU 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV gives a high picture quality and clarity. This 50-inch TV comes in a stylish Black color and is available with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. VU LED TV Price: Rs 29,990





Why buy this?

Access to Netflix, Prime Video, Youtube, Hotstar, and Bluetooth 5.

Premium 4K Display with 40 % Enhanced Brightness



Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.















