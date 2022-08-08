12 Smart TVs That You Cannot Resist: Finest Picks For Your Home Entertainment; Smart TV Prices Here

Smart TV is a byproduct of advancements in technology and digitalization. In today’s world, when TV and the internet are going hand in hand, the existence of a smart TV is no wonder at all. The leverage to pick your favorite OTT shows/movies and watch them on your television set is nothing less than a blessing. However, when it comes to selecting the best smart TV and knowing the latest smart tv prices, things become a little tricky. In fact, the evolution of smart tv has picked up pace as soon as its origin happened.





So, while you may be optimistic about smart TVs, choosing one for yourself is easier said than done. Don’t worry though. In order to ensure that you pick up the right smart tv, we have jotted down some of the finest ones that you can purchase online in India. Take a look and select the one that suits your pocket and requirement:





12 Smart TVs (Along with Smart TV prices)





Mi 108 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV - Save Rs 7,000









Check out this modern smart TV from MI that comes in black color and has a screen size of 43 inches, making it ideal for a medium-sized room. The offered MI smart TV also supports different internet services like Netflix, Prime Video, Youtube, Disney+ Hotstar, and many others. Along with this, the offered smart TV has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. Available with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, this smart TV has a LED display panel and is known to be operated with a remote that comes with voice assistance. Mi Smart TV Price: Rs 27,999.





OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD LED Smart Android TV - Save Rs 5,000









OnePlus comes up with this awesome smart TV that has a LED display panel and is appreciated for its color space mapping, dynamic contrast, and anti-aliasing feature. The offered smart TV comes with 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. You get a number of varied state-of-art features with this smart TV are Google Assistant, OnePlus Connect, Chromecast, Play Store, etc. Along with this, you can also watch your favorite shows from OTT platforms like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and so on. OnePlus Smart TV Price: Rs 24,999.





Samsung 43 inches Crystal 4K Neo Series Smart LED TV - Save Rs 11,910









In the race for smart TVs, Samsung has also come up with some appealing options. Take a look at this smart TV from Samsung that has a screen size of 43 inches and is known to support a number of internet services like Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, and so on. In addition to this, the offered smart TV comes with 3 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. Versed with an ultra HD LED panel, this smart TV comes with powerful speakers and is appreciated for its screen mirroring capabilities. The refresh rate of this Samsung smart TV is 50 Hz and a crystal 4K processor ensures the viewing experience remains unparalleled. Samsung Smart TV Price: Rs 35,990.





Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV - Save Rs 9,910









Explore this appealing and high-performance smart TV from Sony that is highly appreciated for its capability to offer 1920 x 1080 p resolution. Available with 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, this smart TV comes with an integrated open baffle speaker, ClearAudio+ technology, and a TV MusicBox. Apart from supporting a number of internet applications or services, this smart TV is known for its elegant design, slim & classy stand, and smart experience. This smart TV comes in the 97 x 7.5 x 57.1 cm dimension and weighs around 7.7 kgs. Sony Smart TV Price: Rs 34,990.





LG 108 cm (43 Inches) Full HD Smart LED TV - 18% Off









LG, being a prominent brand, offers this stupendous smart TV that is known for its dynamic color enhancer. Also, this smart TV is purchased for its wide viewing angle, simple exquisite design, multi-tasking capabilities, and high performance. You will also be happy to know that this LG smart TV has an internal memory storage capacity of 4 GB while 1 GB RAM is installed inside. Versed with an LG graphics processor, this smart TV comes with a standard remote and offers a 1080p resolution. LG Smart TV Price: Rs 34,550.





Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED Smart TV - 30% Off









With the capability to offer a fantastic picture resolution of up to 1366 x 768 pixels and with a refresh rate of 60 Hz, this smart TV from Samsung is an ideal choice to have for your home. This smart TV has 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port along with a LED display panel. Moreover, the offered 32 inch smart TV comes in the 8.3 x 73.2 x 43.9 cm dimension and weighs around 3.8 kgs. This smart TV is known for its HD picture quality, ultra-clean view, and a contrast enhancer. Samsung Smart TV Price: Rs 15,990.





OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart TV - 23% Off









OnePlus offer you this impeccable smart TV in a screen size of 32 inches and in black color. This LED smart TV comes with a refresh rate of 60 Hz and is available with a number of connectivity options like 2 HDMI ports & 2 USB ports. Along with this, the offered smart TV is versed with a LED display panel and is appreciated for its bezel-less design, noise reduction, color space mapping, and dynamic contrast. You can easily watch your favorite shows and movies on various OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. OnePlus Smart TV Price: Rs 15,499.





Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV - 33% Off









Explore this stupendous LED smart TV from Sony that works amazingly with Alexa and is available in black color. The offered Sony smart TV is available with a screen size of 55 inches and supports different internet services like Netflix, Zee5, Hoichoi, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, SonyLiv, etc. Moreover, this 55 inch smart TV has various connectivity options like Wifi, USB, Ethernet, and HDMI. Known to offer a resolution of 4K in picture quality, this smart TV has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Sony Smart TV Price: Rs 66,490.





Mi 125.7 cm (50 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV - 14% Off









Mi brings to you this spectacular 4K smart TV with a screen size of 50 inches. Available in black color, the offered smart TV has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and is versed with powerful speakers. This 50 inch smart TV comes with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. Along with this, the offered smart TV has a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and is available with a LED display panel. The PatchWall feature in this smart TV allows you to easily access popular content from multiple applications at a single place. Mi Smart TV Price: Rs 35,999.





Samsung 58 inches Crystal 4K Pro Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV - 31% Off









Purchase this unparalleled Samsung Smart TV that comes in black color and has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Befitting for a large living room or lounge area, this Samsung TV comes with a humungous screen size of 58 inches and has an Ultra HD LED display. Moreover, this smart TV is appreciated for its mega contrast, UHD dimming, Auto Game Mode, screen mirroring, and vivid picture quality. For an immersive viewing experience, this large size smart TV is ideal. Samsung Smart TV Price: Rs 55,490.





Redmi 32 inches Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV - 40% Off









If you are looking for a small yet modern smart TV for your home, check out this 32 inch TV from Redmi that has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. The offered smart TV comes with an A+ grade display panel and is versed with 20 watts of powerful speakers. Moreover, this Samsung smart TV has detailed picture controls, an ultra-bright screen, and dynamic contrast. Redmi Smart TV Price: Rs 14,999.





Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart Android LED TV - 25% Off









While looking for a 32 inch smart TV, don’t miss this 32 inch smart TV from Sony that’s compatible with Alexa and versed with various modern attributes like Android TV, voice search, Google Play, Chromecast, and so on. In addition to this, the offered Sony smart TV comes with an X Reality Pro display and is highly appreciated for its live color display. Available with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, this Sony smart TV has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and offers a picture resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. Sony Smart TV Price: Rs 23,990.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.