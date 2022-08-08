32 Inch LED TVs: Popular Choices That Can Adorn Your Bedrooms And Living Rooms

Television is a household product that everyone has. Different sizes and brands of televisions are available offering a wide range for different demographics of audiences. Amongst these, 32 inch LED TVs are extremely popular owing to their cost-effectiveness, high performance, longer shelf life, and reliability. These 32 inch smart TVs are available in varied colors, and designs, along with different features that are in demand among customers. For instance, in today’s time, 32 inch LED TVs are compatible with a number of internet services like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hotstar, etc.





So, if you are in the pursuit of 32 inch LED TVs, take a quick look at some of the finest purchase options available online in India:





Best 32 Inch LED TVs In India





Samsung 32 Inches LED Smart TV - 30% Off









Samsung comes up with this 32 inch Smart TV in glossy black color and a LED display panel. This 32 inch LED TV is versed with 2 USB ports and 1 HDMI port. Appreciated for its immersive visual experience, this 32 inch smart TV has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and is purchased mostly for its screen mirroring, contrast enhancer, ultra-clean view, and slim appearance. The offered Samsung LED TV is available in the 8.3 x 73.2 x 43.9 cm dimension and weighs around 3.8 kgs. 32 inch LED TV Price: Rs 15,990.





Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV - 60% Off









Purchase this awesome 32 inch LED TV from Croma that is purchased for its features like in-built surround sound, noise reduction, and 280nits brightness. The offered 32 inch smart TV comes with different connectivity options like 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 VGA slot, 1 headphone jack, 2 AV input slots, and 1 RF slot. Also, this 32 inch TV comes with an A+ grade display panel and has a 178-degree wide viewing angle. 32 inch LED TV Price: Rs 7,990.





LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV - 25% Off









LG, being a prominent electronics brand, presents this stupendous 32 inch LED TV that has a flat-screen display. This 32 inch smart TV has a slim LED backlight module and is appreciated for its dynamic color enhancer. Moreover, the offered 32 inch LED TV comes with Dolby Audio and is versed with a Quad-core processor. This slim-design LED TV has an LG graphic processor and offers a screen resolution of ‎1366 x 768 pixels. 32 inch LED TV Price: Rs 16,499.





VW 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV - 51% Off









VW brings to you this impressive 32 inch LED TV that can be an excellent addition to your home. Available with a refresh rate of 60 Hz, this LED TV has an impressive viewing angle of 178 degrees. Along with this, the offered 32 inch smart TV comes with one HDMI port and 2 USB ports. This 32 inch LED TV comes with a display that has IPE technology, Eco Vision, Cinema mode, and Cinema Zoom features. 32 inch LED TV Price: Rs 8,299.





OnePlus 32 inch LED Smart Android TV - 23% Off









For those who are seeking the best 32 inch LED TVs, this one from OnePlus is an ideal purchase option to go with. Available in black color, this 32 inch smart TV comes with a refresh rate of 60 Hz and is available with 2 HDMI ports. In addition to this, the offered 32 inch TV is versed with Android TV 9, OnePlus connect, Google Assistant, PlayStore, Chromecast, and other applications. Known to offer a resolution of 1366 x 768, this OnePlus TV comes with a LED display panel and is appreciated for its noise reduction, bezel-less design, and Dolby Audio. 32 inch LED TV Price: Rs 15,499.





Mi 32 inches HD Ready Android Smart LED TV - 18% Off









Don’t miss this robust 32 inch smart TV from MI that is bought for its vivid picture engine, bezel-less design, and LED display panel. This Mi TV comes with an in-built Chromecast, and Google Assistant, and is compatible with varied internet applications. The offered 32 inch LED TV has 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and a Bluetooth port to ensure uninterrupted connectivity. 32 inch LED TV Price: Rs 16,499.





Kodak 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV - 47% Off









Get this amazing 32 inch LED TV from Kodak that offers an impressive screen resolution of 1080p and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. This 32 inch smart TV is versed with 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and 1 VGA port. Along with this, the offered LED TV comes with an HD-Ready display, a dynamic picture enhancement attribute, wide viewing, a perfect display panel, and a sleek design. This 32 inch smart TV is available in the 79.5 x 8 x 42 cm dimension and weighs around 4.7 kgs. 32 inch LED TV Price: Rs 8,499.





Vu 80 cm (32 inches) Premium Series Smart LED TV - 40% Off









Explore this awesome 32 inch LED TV from VU that comes in black color and is known to support internet services like Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, Youtube, YouTube Music, and Browser. The offered 32 inch smart TV has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. Also, this 32 inch TV comes with an A+ grade display panel and is known for its screen mirroring feature, MPEG noise reduction, and dialog clarity. 32 inch LED TV Price: Rs 11,999.





