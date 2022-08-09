Best 5G Smartphones Under 20000: Time to Upgrade

In the digital era, it is not possible to think of a life without the internet, and smartphones are one of the best solutions for it. A number of upgrades have been done in the internet world from 2G to 4G and now it is time for 5G smartphones. Leading smartphone manufacturers are ready with their portfolio of 5G supporting handsets.





5G is only limited to cities across the globe and it offers super-fast data speed and it would offer much faster speed than 4G. Some of the top brands are offering 5 G-ready smartphones like Oppo, Realme, Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi, and more. Let’s check out the best 5G smartphones under 20000 and it’s time to upgrade.











realme narzo 50 5G (Hyper Blue, 6GB RAM+128GB Storage)











Realme is one of the leading smartphone brands and this Narzo 5G comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It comes with MediaTek dimensional 810 5G powerful gaming processor with a 5000 mAh battery. It is one of the best phone under 20000.





A new generation 5G phone in India for better speed and connectivity.

Realme smartphone Price: Rs 17,999.





Features:

It comes with an 810 5G processor.

Experience great charging with a 33W Dart charger.







Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Emerald Brown, 6GB, 128GB Storage)









Samsung is one of the leading electronics and smartphone brands in India. This 5G smartphone has 6.6 inches LED display, FHD+resoution 1080x2400 protected with gorilla glass 5. It comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which can be expandable up to 1TB via SD card.





It comes with a 5nm Octa-core processor that delivers impeccable speed and performance and it has a 120Hz refresh rate. It is the best Samsung phone under 20000.

Samsung smartphone Price: Rs 17,999.





Features:

6000mAh battery with voice focus.

50MP high-resolution camera.







OPPO A74 5G (Fantastic Purple,6GB RAM,128GB Storage)









This OPPO comes with a 6.49-inch FHD with a punch hole display of 2400x1080 with a larger screen to the body of a 90.5% side fingerprint sensor. It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G which is supported with a 5G SIM powerful 2GHz Octa-Core processor.





It comes with a 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery with operating system 11.1 based on Android.

OPPO smartphone Price: Rs 17,989.





Features:

90Hz hyper color screen

Power up with 5G.







iQOO Z6 5G (Chromatic Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)









This iQOO comes with a snapdragon 695 5G mobile that allows you to level up your overall performance with an efficient 6nm processor. It has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be expandable. It has a 5-layered liquid cooling system that will cool down the phone in case of heating. It is one of the best 5G smartphones under 20000.





It is also equipped with a 50MP eye autofocus main camera and it is designed to tackle out-of-focus problems.

iQOO smartphone Price: Rs 17,999.





Features:

5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charger.

695 5G processor for better performance.









Redmi Note 11T 5G (Aquamarine Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM)









Redmi is known for its affordable price range smartphone, this Note 11T 5G comes with an 810 Octa-core 5G processor based on 6nm with hyper engine 2.0 clock speed up to 2.4GHz. It has a 50MP high-resolution camera with a 16MP front camera.





It has 33W Pro fast charging with dual split fast charging technology.

Redmi Smartphone Price: Rs 16,999.





Features:

5000mAh massive battery.

Designed to adjust your screen brightness.







OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Black Dusk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)









This OnePlus Nord 5G comes with a dual-view video, HDR, night portrait, panorama mode, and more. It comes with Oxygen OS operating system based on Android 12 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G.





It has a 5000 mAh battery that is quite good for long gaming, streaming, and browsing.

OnePlus Smartphone Price: Rs 19,999.





Features:

Stunning 64MP AI triple camera.

Built-in Alexa for voice command.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.