10 Best Laptops Under 30000: Affordable Choices That Exhibit High Performance And Reliability

In the age where the internet and advanced technology rule our day-to-day life, finding out laptops under 30000 out of thousands of options is just like seeking a needle in a haystack. And this is so because when you cut on cost it becomes an obvious thought that some features might be curtailed too. However, with proper research or by reading some trusted publishers like us, you can easily see which laptops under 30000 have both affordability and performance wrapped together. Don’t believe me? It’s understandable.





Quickly take a gander at some of the popular and impeccable purchase options vis-a-vis the best laptops under 30000 and see which one appeals to your requirements:





Best Laptops Under 30000





ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021) - 24% Off









ASUS comes up with this impressive VivoBook 15 that has a screen size of 39.62 cm and is available in transparent silver color. The offered ASUS laptop comes up with a hard disk of 256 GB capacity. Along with this, the offered laptop has 4 GB RAM and is preloaded with Windows 11. Versed with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, this laptop is appreciated for its NanoEdge bezels, long battery life, anti-glare pane, and lightweight. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 25,990.





HP Chromebook 14 - 36% Off









HP, being a prominent brand, comes up with this top-notch Chromebook 14 that has an impressive hard disk size of 64 GB and 4 GB RAM. This HP laptop comes with Google Assistant that is voice-enabled and is versed with Intel Celeron N4020 processor (1.1 GHz base frequency, up to 2.8 GHz burst frequency, 4 MB L2 cache, 2 cores). Available with wireless connectivity, this laptop comes with touchscreen features that add to its user-friendliness. HP Laptop Price: Rs 23,200.





Acer Aspire 3 - 29% Off









Check out this stupendous Acer Aspire 3 that is an amazing option when seeking laptops under 30000. The offered Acer laptop has hard disk storage of 1 TB and comes with 4 GB RAM. Moreover, the offered laptop comes with an HD display and narrow bezel, offering a stunning viewing experience. This laptop has a low-profile hinge and is available with 3 USB ports and 1 HDMI port. Other features include flexible design and long shelf life. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 24,990.





HP NB 255 G8 Laptop - 22% Off









Get this affordable laptop from HP for your educational or office purpose. Available with a screen size of 15.6 inches, this HP laptop comes with an impressive 8 GB RAM and is versed with a Windows 11 operating system. Along with this, the offered laptop comes with an integrated AMD RadeonGraphics card and is available in the 52 x 6.9 x 30.5 cm dimension. The offered laptop is mostly purchased for its high performance, durable construction, and reliability. HP Laptop Price: Rs 29,670.





Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 - 28% Off













If you want a stylish laptop that doesn’t hurt your pocket, pick the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 which comes with 8b GB RAM. With a handsome screen size of 15.6 inches, this Lenovo laptop comes with an in-built 720 MP camera that has a privacy shutter, fixed focus, and an integrated dual array microphone. You get Windows 11 Home 64 and Office Home and Student 2021 preloaded with this laptop, making it ideal for professional and educational use. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Price: Rs 28,980.





Acer Extensa 15 - 30% Off









Check out this Acer Extensa 15 which is an ideal option for students and working professionals, owing to its fast computing power. Available with an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor, this laptop has 4 GB RAM and an impressive 1 TB storage space to share and preserve important project files. Along with this, the offered laptop is appreciated for its refined design and lightweight. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 27,199.





HP 247 G8 Laptop - 11% Off









Try this superior HP laptop that has a screen size of 14 inches and is versed with an Athlon P-3045B HD processor (2.3 GHz base frequency, up to 3.2 GHz burst frequency). The offered laptop comes with 8 GB RAM and a staggering storage capacity of 1 TB. This HP laptop comes with a pre-loaded Windows 11 Home and is available with 2 USB ports and 1 HDMI port that ensures seamless connectivity. HP Laptop Price: Rs 28,699.





Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i3 Laptop - 36% Off









Don’t miss this i3 laptop from Acer that comes with a pre-loaded Windows 11 Home and is a befitting choice for college students. This Acer laptop comes with 4 GB RAM and a 2 TB storage capacity. Moreover, this Acer laptop is versed with 3 USB ports and is available with an 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 Dual-Core Processor (3.0GHz up to 4.1GHz). The offered i3 laptop is available in the 23.8 x 36.3 x 2 cm dimension and weighs around 1.7 kgs. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 31,790.





Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 - 32% Off









Another amazing laptop from Lenovo that can easily satiate your office work-related requirements and lie under the range of Rs 30,000. This thin & lightweight laptop from Lenovo comes with a screen size of 11.6 inches and has 4 GB of internal RAM. Along with this, the offered laptop comes with an anti-glare display and has an in-built camera of 0.3 MP. This laptop is versed with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor that has a speed range of 1.1 GHz (Base) - 2.8 GHz (Max) and 4 MB cache memory. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 23,890.





ASUS BR1100 Notebook 12 (2022) - 19% Off









Explore the ASUS Notebook 12 which is an appealing purchase option for those who are looking for laptops under 30000. This ASUS laptop works efficiently owing to its Intel Celeron N4500 processor which has a base speed of 1.1 GHz and a maximum speed of 2.8 GHz. Moreover, this laptop has a screen size of 11.6 inches and is versed with a LED-backlit LCD. Also available with a touchscreen feature, his ASUS laptop has a storage capacity of 128 GB. ASUS laptop price: Rs 29,990.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.