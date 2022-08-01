10 Best Laptops In India: Finest Picks For Working Professionals And Students

In the digital era, when everything is happening on the web, be it work or study, the requirement of a top-notch laptop becomes more of an essentiality than a luxury. When in the quest to buy the best laptop in India, the journey can be gruesome and confusing. Some of you might be searching for the best gaming laptop, while others might be restricting their pursuit to laptops under 20000, laptops under 40000, kids laptops, and touchscreen laptops. With multiple features and options, deciding which is the best laptop in India becomes more like a coding task for experts.

To offer ease, we have come up with some of the most spectacular and popular ranges of best laptops in India. These purchase options are known for their stupendous features and reliability. Take a look and choose the finest one for you:





10 Best Laptops In India





2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop - Up to Rs 18,000 off on exchange









When discussing the best laptop in India, including the Apple MacBook Air becomes a must. This MacBook Air laptop has 8 GB RAM and a storage capacity of 256 GB. available with a FaceTime HD camera and Touch ID, this Apple laptop comes in gold color and has an unmatched battery life of up to 18 hours. The offered laptop comes with a stunning 13.3-inch/33.74 cm retina display and is mostly bought for its user-friendly interface, stunning appearance, and lightweight. Apple Laptop Price: Rs 92,900.





ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021) - 21% Off









We will start with the one that’s both stylish and exquisite in performance. This ASUS VivoBook that comes with a screen size of 15.6 inches is known for its thin body, lightweight, and fine appearance. Not just looks, this compact laptop is versed with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and has 4 GB RAM. Along with this, the offered laptop has a LED-backlit LCD and is available with an a2-cell Li-ion battery, making its operation power uninterrupted for up to 6 hours. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 26,990.

HP 14 10th Gen Intel Core i5 - 12% Off









HP, being a prominent name in the market, comes up with this awesome i5 laptop that has an impressive 8 GB RAM and a storage capacity of 512 GB. Ideal for students, this HP laptop is versed with an Intel UHD graphics card and is pre-installed with Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019. Available island n the ‎35.9 x 24.2 x 2 cm dimension, this i5laptop has no optical drive and has a screen size of 14 inches. HP Laptop Price: Rs 54,500.





Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 - 42% Off

Lenovo offers this amazing i5 laptop with a graphite grey color and an impeccable 16 GB RAM. Pre-loaded with MS Office Home and Student 2021, this Lenovo laptop comes with a fingerprint reader, a backlit keyboard, and an aluminum material top. Moreover, this laptop has a screen size of 15.6 inches and is appreciated for its slim design, sturdiness, and seamless performance. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 58,990.





Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop - 37% Off









Acer, being a known name in PC gaming, offers this all-impressive gaming laptop that has an Intel Core i5-11400H processor. This gaming laptop comes with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, which has a 4 GB GDDR6 memory. The offered i5 laptop is also versed with an RGB backlit keyboard and is available in the 25.5 x 36.3 x 2.4 cm dimension. Available with in-built speakers, this Acer laptop has an average battery life of up to 8 hours. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 62,990.





Mi Notebook - 19% Off









For those who are obsessed with the best laptop in India, this Mi Notebook might fit into your list. Versed with all modern attributes like a fingerprint reader, backlit Kb, TUV low blue light, and 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-11300H processor, this i5 laptop can be an extremely wise purchase alternative for working professionals who appreciate portability and performance simultaneously. Mi Laptop Price: Rs 57,990.





Lenovo ThinkPad E14 - 34% Off









Explore this fantabulous Lenovo ThinkPad E14 that can be an ideal companion for coders, marketers, students, and researchers. If you love to open 20 sheets and 4-5 tabs simultaneously without any lag, this i5 laptop is an ideal choice to go with. What’s more, is that this Lenovo laptop has an aluminum body and is versed with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor that ensures smooth performance. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 69,990.





Dell New Inspiron 3525 Laptop - 29% Off









Purchase this carbon black colored Dell Inspiron 3525 laptop that has 8 GB RAM and comes with an AMD Athlon Silver 3050U (2.30 GHz up to 3.20 GHz) processor. This Dell laptop is known for its anti-glare appearance and impeccable performance. In addition to this, the offered laptop comes in the 23.5 x 35.8 x 1.7 cm dimension and weighs around 1.68 kgs. The offered laptop has a screen size of 15.6 inches and is versed with a Lithium Battery and modern features like Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, HD visuals, and reliable processing speed. Dell Laptop price: Rs 32,700.





Hp 14S 11Th Gen - 22% Off









Don’t miss this superb-looking HP laptop with an Intel Core i3-1125G4 (up to 3.7 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 8 MB L3 cache, 4 cores, 8 threads) processor. With an 8 GB RAM that can be extendable up to 16 GB, this HP laptop is available in the ‎32.4 x 22.5 x 1.8 cm dimension and weighs around 1.46 kgs. Moreover, this i3 laptop is known for its portability, micro-edge display, and thin appearance. HP Laptop Price: Rs 37,990.





Lenovo Ideapad 3 - 33% Off









Check out this superior Lenovo laptop that is highly applauded for its thin & light design and is available in the 15.6 inches screen size. This Lenovo Ideapad is versed with a 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and comes with a pre-installed MS Office Home and Student 2021. Available with 8 GB RAM, this laptop has a brightness of 250 nits and is versed with an anti-glare display. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 46,200.



Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.