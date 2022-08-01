10 Best Gaming Laptops In India: Astounding Choices For Professional Gamers

Gaming laptops are so hard to choose. Now you might be looking to find the list of best gaming laptops in India, but how will you choose which one suits your requirement? What kind of games do you play? What duration do you spend playing games? How much storage capacity do you require in your gaming laptop? These are sort of questions that professional gamers should answer themselves while selecting a suitable gaming laptop. Now before you get baffled at the number of choices that are available online with respect to gaming laptops, let me tell you, this is not a race. You can breathe, relax and move forward with your search comfortably.





Take a look at some of the best gaming laptops in India that you can buy online in India:





Best Gaming Laptops In India: Smart Picks For Smart Gamers







Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 FHD IPS Gaming Laptop - 37% Off









Lenovo, being a known name, comes up with this gaming laptop that comes with 16 GB RAM. Available with a screen size of 15.6 inches, this gaming laptop is backed by the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and its processing speed is 3.2 GHz. The offered gaming laptop has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and is available with an anti-glare screen. Moreover, this gaming laptop comes with a pre-installed Windows 11 Home. Lenovo gaming laptop price: Rs 71,606.





Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop/12th Gen Intel Core i7 - 11% Off









When it comes to selecting the best gaming laptop, settle for nothing than the best. Check out this amazing gaming laptop from Acer that doesn’t just have an i7 processor but is also versed with 16 GB RAM (that is extendable up to 32 GB) and 1 TB of storage capacity. Along with this, the offered gaming laptop comes with a 15.6 inches display screen, which is boosted with IPS technology. Known to provide a full-HD viewing experience, this gaming laptop supports a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Acer gaming laptop price: Rs 1,09,990.





ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) - 23% Off









ASUS comes up with this powerful and affordable (with respect to gaming laptops) gaming laptop that is backed up by a stunning 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor and has 8 GB RAM. Available with a screen size of 39.62 cm, this gaming laptop is preloaded with Windows 11 Home and has a storage capacity of 512 GB. Moreover, this gaming laptop comes in black color and has an impressive refresh rate of 144 Hz. Available with an anti-glare IPS-level panel, this gaming laptop comes in the ‎25.6 x 35.9t x 2.5 cm dimension and weighs around 2.3 kgs. ASUS gaming laptop price: Rs 57,990.





Hp Victus 16.1 Inches Fhd Gaming Laptop - 22% Off









Get this superior gaming laptop from HP that is highly appreciated among the gaming community for its unique design, incredible display, and packed ports. The offered gaming laptop is available in the 37 x 26.2 x 2.4 cm dimension and weighs around 2.48 kgs. In addition to this, the offered gaming laptop has a processing speed of 4.2 GHz and is versed with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics coprocessor. The screen size of this HP gaming laptop is 16.1 inches and it comes with a Lithium-ion battery. HP gaming laptop price: Rs 60,700.





Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop - 37% Off









Acer, being a renowned brand, offers you this impressive gaming laptop that comes with 8 GB RAM and is versed with an Intel Core i5-11400H processor. The offered gaming laptop is versed with 15.6 inches screen that is backed by IPS technology and is available with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB GDDR6 memory. Moreover, this Acer gaming laptop comes with 4 USB ports and 1 HDMI port. This gaming laptop comes in the 25.5 x 36.3 x 2.4 cm dimension and weighs around 2.2 kgs. Acer gaming laptop price: Rs 62,990.





HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6 inch(39.6 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop - 17% Off









Purchase this stupendous gaming laptop from HP that comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor (up to 4.2 GHz max boost clock(2i). The offered gaming laptop comes with a 15.6-inch display screen and has 8 GB RAM. Along with a refresh rate of 60 Hz, this gaming laptop comes with a preloaded Windows 11 Home 64 Single Language. Available in shadow black and violet color, this gaming laptop is available in the 36 x 25.7 x 2.4 cm dimension. HP gaming laptop price: Rs 58,990.





Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 FHD IPS Gaming Laptop - 37% Off









You can’t say you have explored the best gaming laptops unless you have gone through Lenovo IdeaPad. This gaming laptop comes with 8 GB RAM and a storage capacity of 512 GB. Available with a backlit keyboard, this gaming laptop comes with a screen size of 15.6 inches and has a 10th Gen Intel Core i5- 10300H processor. Preloaded with Windows 10 Home, this gaming laptop is versed with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 Dedicated Graphics. The refresh rate of this gaming laptop is 120 Hz and its cooling is backed by 5th gen thermal engineering. Lenovo gaming laptop price: Rs 53,490.





ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2021) 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop - 22% Off









Explore this reliable and high-performance gaming laptop from ASUS that comes with a hard disk size of 512 GB and an 8 GB RAM. The offered gaming laptop is versed with an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor and is available in eclipse grey color. In addition to this, the offered gaming laptop is appreciated for its athletic appeal, anti-glare screen, and uninterrupted operation for long gaming hours. This gaming laptop is available in the 28.2 x 39.5 x 2.5 cm dimension and weighs around 2.4 kgs. ASUS gaming laptop price: Rs 79,990.





HP Pavilion Gaming Intel Core i5 15.6 inch Gaming Laptop - 18% Off









This gaming laptop from HP is an ideal pick for gamers who want a powerful gaming experience without any interruption. The offered gaming laptop is versed with the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H processor (up to 4.4 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 8 MB L3 cache, 4 cores). In addition to this, the offered gaming laptop has a refresh rate of 144 Hzand is available with a screen size of 15.6 inches. For spectacular graphics, this gaming laptop comes with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Laptop GPU (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated). HP Gaming laptop price: Rs 65,990.





ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2021) - 21% Off









Pick this astounding gaming laptop from ASUS that comes with a preloaded Windows 11 and is available in graphite black color. The offered gaming laptop is versed with an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H mobile processor (8-core/16-thread, 12MB Cache, 4.2 GHz max boost). Moreover, the offered gaming laptop comes with a screen size of 15.6 inches and has a refresh rate of 144 Hz. This gaming laptop is appreciated for its textured honeycomb design and crystal clear audio. ASUS gaming laptop price: Rs 76,990.





