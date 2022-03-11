Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh, the state that carries the most weight in India’s parliamentary polity elected its paperweight political figure to power in Lucknow – Yogi Adityanath – for the second time in a row. While winning Uttar Pradesh was a spectacle for the BJP, retaining it for a consecutive term has been depicted as rather spectacular, for which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is garnering all the laurels.

Considered a firebrand leader, Yogi Adityanath has been the Member of Parliament from the Gorakhpur constituency, for five consecutive terms since 1998. Adityanath is also the mahant or head priest of the Gorakhnath Math in Gorakhpur, a position he has held since the death of his spiritual "father", Mahant Avaidyanath, in September 2014.

Yogi Adityanath and Gorakhnath Math

Experts depict Yogi Adityanath as a political-religious figure going back to the Mahant Digvijay Nath who had claimed the miraculous appearance of Lord Ram idols at Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in December 1949. Both Digvijay Nath, and Yogi Adityanath’s spiritual father Mahant Avaidyanath were elected to parliament. Four years after Yogi Adityanath was designated Mahant Avaidyanath’s successor, Yogi Adityanath was elected to Lok sabha.

At 26, Yogi Adityanath remains India’s youngest Member of Parliament till date.

The son of a forest ranger, Yogi Adityanath was born in 1972 in Garhwal (which was then in Uttar Pradesh but is now in Uttarakhand state) and was named Ajay Singh Bisht.

A maths graduate, he moved to Gorakhpur in November 1993 and three months later was appointed heir to Mahant Avaidyanath, the temple's chief priest and an influential Hindu politician. A vegetarian, he has taken a vow of lifelong celibacy.



Yogi Adityanath has been hailed by many and blamed by others for adopting strong-arm tactics to fight crime.



“Bulldozers”, used to raze illegal buildings, have figured repeatedly in campaign speeches.



Opposition parties have slammed his government over its handling of law and order, alleging that it followed a “thoko niti”, or a “fake encounter” policy. Officials deny the allegation.



Talks of Yogi as CM are natural: Amit Shah



Yogi Adityanath is being seen as a successor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, Union Home Minister in an interview to The Indian Express said that it's ‘natural’ for people to see Yogi as a future prime ministerial candidate.

Yogi Adityanath was elected Uttar Pradesh's 21st Chief Minister on Thursday, March 10.

