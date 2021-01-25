West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Reacting to chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' during her address on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, Banerjee called the BJP a 'fake party' and asked the people of Bengal to vote for the TMC in the upcoming elections.

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched an all-out attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that she "won't accept the insult of Bengal".

Reacting to chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' during her address on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, Banerjee called the BJP a 'fake party' and asked the people of Bengal to vote for the TMC in the upcoming elections.

"Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is everyone's leader...They were teasing me in front of Prime Minister (at Victoria Memorial on Jan 23)... I don't believe in guns, I believe in politics. BJP has insulted Netaji and Bengal," Banerjee said.

"Elderly women sing, 'Hare Krishna, Hare Ram', I say 'Hare Krishna, Hare Ram, Bidai Jao BJP Vam (Left) and 'Hare Krishna Hare Hare, Trinamool Ghore Ghore'...," she added.

Banerjee also took a jibe at Suvendu Adhikari and other TMC leaders who joined the BJP ahead of the assembly polls in the state and said that her party will give tickets only to those who want work for the people of West Bengal.

"Those who are lining up to leave Trinamool Congress (TMC) should leave as early as possible. Bengal and TMC don't need you. TMC would have not given them ticket so they are leaving in fear," she said.

Banerjee, who is seeking a third straight term, was greeted with chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' at an event on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary on Saturday. Calling it an 'insult', Banerjee said that government's programs should not be 'politicised' as refused to address the event.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma