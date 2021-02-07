Assam Assembly Elections 2021: The Prime Minister on Sunday laid the foundation stones of medical colleges and hospitals in Biswanath and Charaideo.

Guwahati | Agencies: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a veiled dig at the Congress ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Assam, saying "India will not let win", adding that northeast is heading on the road of development.

Launching the "Asom Mala" programme at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district, PM Modi said that this initiative will boost the state's road infrastructure and contribute to Assam's economic progress and improve connectivity.

"The love of Assamese people is very deep and keeps bringing me back to Assam. The way you've decorated Dhekiajuli is very beautiful. I would like to pay my thanks for your efforts," said PM Modi.

"In 1942, Assam's freedom fighters had given their lives for the respect of our Indian tricolour and its Independence in this region. Today, India's bravehearts are waking up and drawing inspiration from the freedom fighters and their sacrifices," he added.

The Prime Minister further said, Assam is playing a leading role in the development of the Northeast. After the historic Bodo Agreement, the Bodo Territorial Council elections have written a new chapter of trust and development in the region.

"Till 2016, Assam had only 6 medical colleges. In the last 5 years, we've started work on 6 more medical colleges. Till 2016, Assam had only nearly 725 MBBS seats. These new medical colleges would add 1,600 new MBBS doctors every year to Assam after they start functioning," said PM Modi.

"It is my dream to ensure that every state has at least 1 medical college and 1 technical college that teaches in the mother tongue," he added.

The Centre will start a new medical college and technical college in Assamese in the state, soon. Work is also rapidly progressing on AIIMS in Guwahati. The first batch has already started this year in AIIMS in Guwahati, the Prime Minister stated.

"Nearly 1.5 lakh poor people have benefited from the Ayushman Bharat Yojana from Assam. Over 350 hospitals have been empanelled under the scheme. These schemes have saved crores of rupees for the poor," said PM Modi.

"Over 55 lakh people from Assam have already taken medical help from the Health and Wellness Centres that are being opened in all corners of the state. India has experienced its healthcare sensitivity during the COVID pandemic. Our vaccination drive is being praised the world over," he added.

The government has also decided that in over 600 districts pan-India, integrated labs will be built. People from small towns and rural areas will benefit the most, as they will not have to travel long distances for basic medical tests, said PM Modi.

"Supporting the efforts of Assam government, we have allotted Rs 1,000 crore for workers in tea plantations. This fund will help facilities that you receive and ease the lives of our tea workers," said PM Modi.

"Some documents have come out that reveal that some people outside India are trying to malign India's tea and the nation's image associated with it. We must answer everyone who has decided to ruin the image of our tea and everyone who supports such conspiracies. India will not let these conspiracies win," he added.

