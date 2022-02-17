Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: India’s leading fact checking website Vishvas News initiative, 'Sach Ke Saathi: Assembly Election 2022' is once again reaching Punjab on Friday. Earlier on Wednesday, a similar event was organised.

'Vishvas News' appeals the voters of Punjab to cast their vote while staying away from rumours and taking necessary health-related precautions.

Assembly elections are being held in five states of the country including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Vishvas News, through an online workshop, is training voters to identify and stop the fake news, propaganda and rumours spreading in the elections.

In the 'Sach Ke Saathi' campaign, along with fact checkers, viewers will be exposed to top experts related to elections, medicine and education.

In this exclusive online event of Vishvas News, Jaskirat Singh, Trustee of ADR, CEO of Webrosoft Solutions Pvt Ltd, IIT-BHU, Alumnus Dr. Abhinav Dhal, Faculty IIT Ropar and Monash University, Australia besides Ashutosh Mishra, Professor at Chitkara University and Dean will attend.

Apart from these, fact checkers of Vishvas News will also be present in the program.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma