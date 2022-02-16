Kanpur | Jagran News Desk: The country's leading fact-checking website Vishvas News 'Sach Ke Saathi: Assembly Election 2022' campaign is once again reaching Kanpur on Thursday. Earlier on Tuesday, a similar event was organized. 'Vishvas News' makes a strong appeal to the voters of Kanpur to cast their vote by being wary of rumours and taking care of their health.

Assembly elections are being held in five states of the country including Uttar Pradesh and 'Vishvas News' is training the voters of UP through an online workshop to identify and stop the fake news, propaganda and rumours spreading in the elections. In the 'Sach Ke Saathi' campaign, you will be exposed to top experts related to elections, medicine and education.

Former Chief Election Commissioner Navin Chawla will be present in this special online program of Vishvas News. Apart from these, National Coordinator of Ministry of Education and Faculty of University School of Mass Communication Dr. Durgesh Tripathi, Dr. Divya Choudhary of Jagran Institute of Management, Punita Kapoor, Principal of DPS Azad Nagar. Vishvas News fact-checkers Urvashi Kapoor and Umam Noor will conduct the webinar. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website (www.vishvasnews.com).

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan