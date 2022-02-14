Kanpur | Jagran News Desk: The elections in five states, including in Uttar Pradesh, are going on in full swing. In the wake of the heated election campaign, the fake news concerning the elections, COVID-19 wave stoked by the Omicron variant continue to go viral. To help you figure out, which news or video snippet is carrying truthful information, ‘Sach Ke Sathi’ is coming back to be with you. India’s foremost fact-checking website Vishvas News’ initiative ‘Sach Ke Sathi: Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022’ is reaching Kanpur on Tuesday.

Vishvas News appeals to its viewers to get out of their homes to vote while taking all the necessary health precautions and related awareness.

Jagran New Media’s fact-checking website ‘Vishvas News’, with an online workshop, will train the voters of Uttar Pradesh to identify the fake news, rumours, propaganda and more that continue to spread during the elections.

With this, Vishvas News is working towards enhancing media literacy and awareness among people by helping them to identify fake news.

In the ‘Sach Ke Sathi’ campaign, apart from fact-checkers, the election, health and education-related experts will be up for interaction. In this special online program of Vishvas News, former Chief Election Commissioner Dr SY Qureshi, Dr Munish Gangwar, professor at Chandra Shekhar Azad Kanpur University, Jitendra Dabral, Assistant Director, School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Yajnesh Yadav, Kendriya Vidyalaya Computer Science Head and Dr Manisha Gaur, Consultant Clinical Psychologist will be present.

Vishvas News fact-checkers Urvashi Kapoor and Umam Noor will moderate the webinar.

The campaign which will continue from 15 February to 5 March 2022, will have participants from Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi city and Chandigarh.

What is media literacy?

Media literacy refers to the ability of an individual to critically assess the accuracy and validity of information transmitted by the mass media (print, television, radio, and the internet). This critical assessment leads to the decline in the spread of fake news and helps a media-vibrant democracy to combat misinformation.

Vishvas News fact-checkers and experts, through this online campaign ‘Sach Ke Sathi’ will encourage its viewers to get out and vote while taking all necessary precautions. At the same time, they will inform the viewers about the ways to identify fake news and rumours.

