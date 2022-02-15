Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Assembly elections are underway in five states across the country including Punjab. Amid the challenges of COVID-19 and its new infectious variant Omicron, the election campaigning by political parties is in full swing and with this, false and misleading information among the voters is another major hurdle in the election process.

Vishvas News 'Sach Ke Saathi' campaign is again among you to help you identify which news and videos are right and which are edited and disseminate false information. Vishvas News, the country's leading fact-checking website, is reaching Chandigarh on Wednesday under the campaign 'Sach Ke Saathi: Assembly Election 2022'. 'Vishvas News' strongly appeals to its readers to vote by being wary of rumours and taking care of health.

Vishwas News, the fact-checking website of Dainik Jagran Group, is training voters to identify and stop the fake news, propaganda and rumours spreading in the elections through an online workshop. 'Vishvas' News through this campaign is working to increase media literacy and awareness among people against rumours and misleading information.

In the 'Sach Ke Saathi' campaign, along with a fact-checker, you will be exposed to top experts related to elections, medicine and education. In this special online program of Vishvas News, former Election Commissioner TS Krishnamurthy, Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Central University, Professor Raghavendra P Tiwari, Dr MK Sharma, Government Medical College and Hospital, Dr Trishu Sharma, Director and Professor of Media Studies, Chandigarh University will be present. Fact-checkers Abhishek Parashar and Jyoti Kumari of Vishwas News will conduct the webinar.

Through this online campaign, fact-checkers and experts of Vishvas News are making voters of UP and Punjab aware to avoid Omicron and cast their vote. Along with this, measures and tips will also be given to identify misleading and false news. Participants from Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi cities) and Punjab (Chandigarh) will join this campaign, which will run from February 15 to March 5, 2022. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting the Vishvas News website (www.vishvasnews.com).

