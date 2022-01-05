New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The COVID-19 situation in the country has again begun to deteriorate with the new COVID-19 cases crossing the 50,000-mark. The recent surge in COVID-19 cases is led by the new variant, Omicron, which is said to be three times more infectious than the Delta variant, which led to the second COVID wave in the country. The alarming rise in new cases has also prompted the return of restrictions including night curfews, weekend curfews, ban on large gatherings among others in many states. The government is continuously advising states to monitor the COVID situation and take appropriate measures to tackle the possible third wave of the deadly pandemic.

Amid this alarming situation, five states including Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Goa are going to witness Assembly Elections later this year. Debates have been going on whether to continue with the election process or postpone it for next year. However, the Election Commission, after assessing the situation in poll-bound states had said that the elections will be held on time. The EC, meanwhile, has also asked the five poll-bound states to step up the inoculation drive against the viral disease and ensure that the person to be deployed on election duty are "double vaccinated". While the tenure of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly ends in May, the terms of the legislative assemblies of Goa, Manipur and Punjab end on different dates in March. The EC is likely to announce the poll dates for the five states in the first half of this month.

A look at the COVID-19 situation in five poll-bound states:

Uttar Pradesh:

Amid the political rallies going on with full pace, the state on during the last 24 hours reported 992 cases of COVID-19 taking the active caseload in the state to 3,173 while the total infections in UP rose to 17,14,099. The highest 174 cases were found in Ghaziabad, followed by 165 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 150 in Lucknow and 102 in Meerut. No death was reported in the state in the past 24 hours. The death toll stood at 22,916. Meanwhile, there are 23 Omicron cases in the state.

In view of a steady increase in COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 10 till January 15 and extended the night curfew by two hours. Public places like gyms, spas, cinema halls, banquet halls and restaurants will operate at 50 per cent capacity. The night curfew will be imposed from 10 pm to 6 am on Thursday.

Uttarakhand:

Uttarakhand reported 310 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday. The positivity rate for the day stands at 1.95 per cent. A total of 18,699 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 3,45,963. Only one death was reported in the state during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the deadly virus currently stands at 7,420. A total of 6,380 COVID-19 patients have migrated out of the state. There are currently 654 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Manipur:

Manipur on Tuesday logged 35 new Covid cases including five Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). The positive cases from the general population were from Imphal East (9), Imphal West (8), Thoubal (5), Bishnupur (3), Kakching (3), Chandel (1) and Churachandpur (1). Two died, increasing the toll to 2006. Five persons were discharged. The cumulative number of positive cases was 1,25,878, recovered cases 1,23,615, active cases 257. The recovery rate was 98.20 %, a state health department official here said.

The Election Commission of India will take stock of poll preparations in Manipur on Wednesday. The EC had met a day before to deliberate on holding elections amid the Covid surge in the country. The meeting with officials of Manipur will be the last as the EC has already visited poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Goa. The meeting will be with political parties and officials of the state government to get feedback and the status of poll preparations.

Goa:

Goa reported 592 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with the positivity rate remaining high at 13.89 per cent, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state. With these additions, Goa's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,82,793, while the death toll increased to 3,525. The state government has imposed curbs on indoor activities, while educational institutions continued to remain shut in view of the soaring cases. The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,76,505 after 67 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day. Goa now has 2,763 active cases.

Punjab:

Punjab on Tuesday reported a big jump in fresh COVID-19 cases with 1,027 more people getting infected, taking the infection tally to 6,06,927 in the state, where two more people died from coronavirus. So far, the virus has claimed 16,653 lives in the state. Punjab has been witnessing a surge in infection numbers for the past few days. The state's positivity rate rose from 4.47 per cent on Monday to 6.49 per cent on Tuesday. The number of active cases climbed to 2,686 from 1,741 a day before. Fifty-eight more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,87,588.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan