Chennai | Jagran Politics Desk: Lines have been drawn for the upcoming assembly polls in Tamil Nadu with political parties pulling up their socks to woo the voters of the state. Ahead of the beginning of the polls, AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran has given a hint whether VK Sasikala will contest the upcoming elections.

Interacting with reporters at Tenkasi, Dhinakaran said that "nobody can stop AIADMK General Secretary" VK Sasikala from using the party flag, adding that she will "certainly" contest the upcoming elections.

Dhinakaran further hinted that Sasikala is also one of the chief ministerial candidates in the state but a final decision in their regard will be taken by her only.

"Nobody can object to our use of any party flag, in fact, anybody can use party flags, there are no rules to prohibit it. Earlier they had even objected to our use of Jayalalithaa's photos, but that is not valid either. There is no rule that we cannot display her photos. Similarly, not just the DGP, even if the commanders of the three forces come, they cannot stop anyone from using a party flag," he said, as reported by News18.

VK Sasikala, a close aide of former chief minister Jayalalithaa, was expelled from the AIADMK in 2017. Later she was sent to jail over corruption charges but was released on January 27 after she completed the four-year prison term.

Sasikala's health, however, deteriorated in January this year, following which she was admitted to Bengaluru's Bowring Government Hospital. She also tested COVID-19 positive and her blood oxygen levels dipped.

The AIADMK leader recovered later and was discharged from the hospital. The doctors, however, advised her to be under self-quarantine for some time. Her release comes ahead of the assembly elections likely in April-May this year in Tamil Nadu.

Ahead of the polls, the AIADMK has formed an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is trying to gather support in the state for the upcoming elections. "I would like to share with you and declare here that the BJP has decided that in the coming times, BJP along with AIADMK and other like-minded parties will contest the elections," BJP chief JP Nadda had said earlier.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma