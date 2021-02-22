Amid chants of 'Modi, Modi', the Prime Minister addressed a public rally in West Bengal's Hooghly and accused the TMC of not transferring funds of central schemes to the people of the state.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday upped his ante against the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and asserted that West Bengal has made up its mind for "Poribortan".

Amid chants of 'Modi, Modi', the Prime Minister addressed a public rally in West Bengal's Hooghly and accused the TMC of not transferring funds of central schemes to the people of the state.

"Centre transfers money directly into bank accounts of farmers and poor. But monetary benefits of schemes of Bengal government does not reach the poor without the consent of all the 'tolabaaz' of TMC. This is why TMC leaders are becoming richer and normal families are becoming poorer," PM Modi said.

Blaming the TMC for the rise in political violence in West Bengal, PM Modi said that Mamata Banerjee believes in the politics of vote bank and appeasement but not in "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas".

"Out of 1 to 1.75 crore houses (in West Bengal), only 9 lakh have water pipeline. The way state government works, no wonder how many more years it'll take to deliver water to the poor. This shows that TMC doing injustice to 'Bengal Ki Beti'. Can they be forgiven?," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister on Monday also inaugurated several development projects in poll-bound West Bengal and appealed to people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming assembly elections.

He asserted that the saffron party will bring 'asol poribartan' (real change) to West Bengal and will make the state 'Sonar Bangla' again.

"This year 'rail and metro' connectivity is the Centre's priority. Such work should've been done decades back and now, we should not delay- from broadening of rail lines to electrification work, money being invested in infrastructure projects," PM Modi said.

"Modern highways, railways, airways, infrastructure of many countries helped those nations to become modern, where it became a major cause for positive change. Our country should have done the same thing decades ago. But it did not happen," he added.

Assembly Elections will likely be held in West Bengal in April and May this year. Though the BJP had managed to win just three seats in the last assembly polls, it had made a solid comeback in West Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, winning 18 of 42 seats in the state. Following its performance in West Bengal, the saffron party is hoping to ouster TMC and Mamata Banerjee from power.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma