New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Upping the ante against the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister called the saffron party "more dangerous than Maoists" and the people of the state to reject the party in the upcoming assembly polls due later this year.

"BJP is more dangerous than the Maoists... It is like a venomous snake which will finish you off in a single bite and devour everything that comes its way," the Trinamool Congress chief said while addrssing a rally in Purulia.

On some TMC leaders switching sides with the BJP, Banerjee said: "Politics is solemn ideology, philosophy; one can change clothes daily but not ideologies."

"Those who want to join the BJP can leave but we will never bow our heads to the saffron party," she said.

The TMC supremo further alleged that meetings of her party were being "disturbed some people sent by the BJP" and warned that now, she will also "send some people to disturb BJP, CPM meetings".

She claimed that the BJP leaders misled the Adivasi people of the Jangalmahal area, within which Purulia is situated, with false promises and did not visit them after winning the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP candidates won all the seats in the Jangalmahal area including Purulia in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Mamata Banerjee on Monday declared she will contest the upcoming assembly election from Nandigram, as she took her battle for West Bengal to the home turf of BJP heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, who promptly accepted the challenge and asserted he will defeat her or quit politics.

The TMC turncoat, however, said the final decision to field candidates will be taken by the BJP leadership after a thorough discussion and not in an arbitrary way like in the ruling TMC.

The BJP said the Trinamool Congress is fearing that the ground beneath its feet is fast slipping away which is why Mamata Banerjee has "suddenly announced" that she will contest the upcoming assembly poll from Nandigram.

Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district had witnessed massive public protest against "forcible" land acquisition by the then Left Front government, for creation of a special economic zone, that propelled her to power in 2011.

