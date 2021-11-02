Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: The counting for by-elections in four assembly constituencies in West Bengal -- Dinhata, Shantipur, Khardah and Gosaba -- began on Tuesday. The polling in four seats were held on October 30 with a voter turnout of 75.38 per cent in Dinhata, 79.94 per cent in Gosaba, 67 per cent in Khardaha and 79.62 per cent in Santipur.

In Dinhata, TMC heavyweight Udayan Guha is looking to reclaim his seat after BJP's Nisith Pramanik snatched it in the April-May elections. However, Pramanik had decided to retain his Lok Sabha membership, leading to by-elections in Dinhata. Similarly in Santipur, BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar had resigned from the assembly to retain his Lok Sabha membership.

Meanwhile, in Khardah, state minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who resigned from Bhabanipur to facilitate Mamata Banerjee to the assembly, is fighting. In Gosaba, the by-polls were necessitated after TMC's Jayanta Naskar passed away due to COVID-19.

Here are the LIVE Updates from West Bengal By-election Results 2021:

- West Bengal by-polls | TMC wins in Gosaba Assembly constituency, leads on the remaining 3 where counting is underway.

- West Bengal: TMC workers celebrate outside a counting centre in North 24 Parganas as party candidates lead on all four assembly bypolls seats

- In Bengal’s Dinhata, TMC’s Udayan Guha is leading against BJP candidate by a margin of 1.55 Lakh votes. Currently, the last round of counting is underway in the assembly seat.

AITC – 1,79,910 BJP – 24,073

- TMC workers celebrate outside a counting centre in Dinhata, Cooch Behar as the party leads on all 4 seats in the by-polls to the State Assembly. The celebrations come despite Election Commission prohibiting victory procession across states.

#WATCH | TMC workers celebrate outside a counting centre in Dinhata, Cooch Behar as the party leads on all 4 seats in the by-polls to the State Assembly.



TMC's Udayan Guha is leading in Dinhata with 96,537 votes so far.#WestBengalBypolls pic.twitter.com/k0GyQ3XC87 — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

- This (WB by-poll result) was expected, we fought well, we're winning comfortably. The more BJP goes back, the better it is for democracy. People upset with their govt...Our party gave directions that there shouldn't be any post-poll violence. Nothing will happen: Saugata Roy, TMC

- Out of four seats in West Bengal, TMC is leading in all four seats. In two seats- Dinhata and Gosaba, the party’s lead has crossed 30,000 mark.

- In Bengal’s Shantipur, TMC is leading against BJP and Congress by a huge margin of more than 6,000 votes.

TMC- 8,725 BJP- 2,360 Congress- 295 CPIM- 1,230

- In Bengal’s Gosaba Trinamool Congress is leading by 20,475 votes after second round of counting.

1. All India Trinamool Congress- 22,033 2. Bharatiya Janata Party – 1,558 3. Revolutionary Socialist Party- 426

- In Dinhata, TMC’s Udayan Guha is leading by 29,658 votes against BJP’s Ashok Mondal after fourth round of counting

- TMC candidate Sovondeb Chatterjee is leading from Khardaha by 1200 votes after first round of counting.

- In the Dinhata seat, TMC’s Udayan Guha is leading by 14,666 votes against BJP’s Ashok Mondal after the second round of counting. TMC has got 17,758 votes while the BJP has got 3,092 votes.

- In Dinhata seat, TMC’s Udayan Guha is leading by 7,652 votes against BJP’s Ashok Mondal after the first round of counting. The counting of votes is underway in Bengal

- Results of four assembly seats -- Dinhata, Khardaha, Gosaba (SC), and Santipur -- that went into bypolls on October 30 will be announced today; visuals from Dinhata College counting centre.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan