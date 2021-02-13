West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Trivedi also took a dig at Mamata Banerjee said she "should know that everybody should keep their head up" but a head cannot be held high if there is an "environment of violence".

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Dinesh Trivedi, who has resigned as Rajya Sabha MP, on Saturday hinted that he might join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Assembly Elections in West Bengal and said that "it would be a privilege" for him.

"I am very grateful to BJP and its senior leaders, I was told they have said that I am welcome. It would be a privilege, no question about it. But, let me settle down," Trivedi said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Trivedi also took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the TMC supremo "should know that everybody should keep their head up" but a head cannot be held high if there is an "environment of violence".

Trivedi, who was upset over the political violence in West Bengal, had resigned Rajya Sabha MP on Friday amid reports of joining the BJP. Trivedi's resignation is a big setback for Mamata Banerjee who is seeking a third straight term in West Bengal.

Quoting sources, news agency ANI has reported that Trivedi has already met the top leadership of the BJP and is all set to join the saffron party.

Since December, four senior TMC leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee, have joined the BJP ahead of the assembly polls that are slated to be held in April and May in West Bengal.

The Congress and the Left parties have also mocked the TMC, saying it is funny that people are jumping ship just ahead of the assembly polls just "because of the call of their inner voice".

Meanwhile, the TMC has said that said if people like Trivedi leave the party then it is a blessing for the ruling camp. "It is good that he left us. He never enjoyed mass support. He used to win elections because of Mamata Banerjee's image. People like him are of no use to any political party," said senior TMC leader and West Bengal Minister Tapas Ray, as reported by news agency PTI.

