Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: The Congress and the Left parties on Thursday finalised the seat-sharing formula for the much-awaited West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. So far, Congress and the Left have finalised arrangement for 193 seats.

"Congress to contest at 48 seats while Left will contest at 68 seats in the upcoming West Bengal elections. So far discussion has been done on 193 seats. In the last meeting, the decision was taken for 77 seats (44 Congress plus 33 Left)," said West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, as reported by news agency ANI.

The Congress and the Left alliance had also contested the 2016 assembly polls in West Bengal, winning 44 and 33 seats respectively. The two parties, however, fought the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections separately.

Later, the Congress and the Left once again joined hands and announced that they would contest the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 to defeat the "communal force Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the fascist Trinamool Congress (TMC)".

"The alliance would definitely thrash the binary rule in Bengal," a senior Left leader had said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya had said that the BJP and the TMC are indulged in a "bullfight and bad word exchanges" and West Bengal "cannot be handed over to them".

The Left and Congress will also hold a mega joint rally at Brigade in Kolkata at the end of February.

The upcoming state elections in West Bengal for 294 Assembly seats are slated to take place in April and May this year, along with Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

In 2016, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had managed to retain power in the state, winning 211 seats while the BJP had managed to emerge victorious only on three seats.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma