West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: PM Modi also compared Banerjee's rule with erstwhile Left rule which was a "rebirth of corruption, crime, violence and attack on democracy" in the state.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a staunching attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and said that 'didi' gets angry when someone says 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' but "not when conspiracies are hatched to defame India".

While addressing a rally in poll-bound West Bengal, PM Modi also compared Banerjee's rule with erstwhile Left rule which was a "rebirth of corruption, crime, violence and attack on democracy" in the state.

"Mamata didi promised parivartan (change) in West Bengal. Everyone trusted her with her promise, but in 10 years, all they received was nirmamta (cruelty). What they have is a rebirth of the Left," PM Modi said.

Continuing his attack, the Prime Minister criticised the TMC government for not implementing Centre's welfare schemes in West Bengal and said that farmers of the state will teach a lesson to Banerjee.

"This year's budget has allocated a lot for people working in tea gardens of West Bengal. Before independence, Bengal was India's most developed state. It offered the best education. Why did it lose that position? How did this happen?," PM Modi questioned.

PM Modi also alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government misappropriately used the funds sent by the Centre for cyclone relief, adding that people of West Bengal have decided to end "Bua-Bhatijawad" rule.

Speaking about the TMC leaders who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent months, the Prime Minister said that many MPs and MLAs in the state said 'Ram Ram' to didi and joined the saffron party saying 'Jai Shri Ram'.

"In Bengal, our fight is with TMC but we also need to be careful of their hidden friends. The Left, Congress and TMC are involved in match mixing behind the curtains. In Delhi, they meet and discuss politics. In Kerala, Congress and Left have made a deal to loot the state for 5 years each," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also dedicated the LPG import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited to the nation in West Bengal where elections are slated to be held in April-May this year. The TMC had swept the polls in 2016 while the BJP managed to win just three seats. However, the BJP made a strong comeback in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and won 18 of the 42 seats in West Bengal.

